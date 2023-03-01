Brandi Glanville ‘Vehemently Denies Any Wrongdoing’ After Leaving ‘RHUGT’ For Alleged Caroline Manzo Incident

Brandi Glanville’s representative clapped back after the reality star was missing from The Traitors season one reunion in a statement to People on Tuesday, February 28. Sources told the outlet that Brandi, 50, did not attend the event, after an alleged incident between her and her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Caroline Manzo, 61, which lead to her sudden exit from the show.

Brandi and Caroline both left RHUGT in January. Sources close to the production alleged that Brandi kissed her co-star without her consent. An insider said that Brandi apologized, but higher-ups had her removed from filming, and Caroline also decided to step away from the production as well. The production began a review of the incident after the fact.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s rep said that she’s not been able to share her version of what happened and claimed that she did no wrong. “Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions,” they told People. “Brandi maintains her innocence and vehemently denies any wrongdoing.”

Before the denial, Brandi’s rep said that she wished she could’ve taken part in the reunion episode. “Brandi wanted nothing more than to attend The Traitors reunion,” the rep said, calling it one of her “favorite projects” to work on.

RHUTG season 4 completed filming at the end of January. The first episode of season 3 will premiere on March 23. It’s not clear when the following season will air. Caroline and Brandi were both announced as cast members on January 9. Besides the RHONJ and RHOBH stars, other stars joining them include Alex McCord of RHONY, Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille of RHOA, Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi of RHOC, and Camille Grammer also of RHOBH. Brandi was a main cast member of RHBOH in seasons 3 to 5. She was fired from the show but returned for a few guest appearances in more recent seasons.