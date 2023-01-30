Brandi Glanville & Caroline Manzo Leave ‘RHUGT’ Season 4 Early After ‘Unwanted’ Kisses

There was a lot of speculation over the weekend, and now, PEOPLE has confirmed that Brandi Glanville, 50, and Caroline Manzo, 61, did, in fact, exit the fourth season Of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip early. Three sources have told the news outlet that while the ladies were filming in Marrakech, Morocco last week, Brandi kissed Caroline multiple times without her consent.

“It was unwanted,” a source told PEOPLE. “And Caroline’s distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable.”

After the incident, producers allegedly reported what happened to higher ups. Filming continued that night and into the next morning, and when Brandi became aware of Caroline’s feelings, she apologized via text. But the damage was already done — a decision was made to remove Brandi from the trip early. “Brandi’s behavior was inappropriate,” one of the sources said, “so she was asked to leave,” unbeknownst to Caroline.

Caroline also decided she didn’t want to film anymore, so she exited the show later that night. “She needed to process this outside of the reality TV environment,” one of the sources said.

The RHONJ alum’s co-stars Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Grammer, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi, as well as producers, were allegedly supportive of her decision to leave early. Filming continued on the series and wrapped on Jan. 28. HollywoodLife reached out to Peacock, but they’re not commenting on this report.

The show, which doesn’t yet have a premiere date, will serve as Caroline’s return to the Real Housewives universe, as she departed RHONJ in 2013 after Season 5. She did star in Manzo’d with Children, a spinoff show with husband Al and their three kids, Albie, 36, Lauren, 34, and Chris, 33, but that went off the air in 2016, so it’s been over six years since Caroline’s filmed a reality show. Brandi, on the other hand, has been seen on other shows like Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Big Brother, Famously Single, My Kitchen Rules and Peacock’s The Traitors since she left RHOBH as a full-time cast member in 2015.

Season 3 of RHUGT, which stars RHONY’s Leah McSweeney, RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett, RHOSLC’s Heather Gay and Whitney Rose; RHOA’s Porsha Williams and RHOM’s Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, also doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but it’s expected later this year.