Teresa Giudice, 51, Rocks Strapless Swimsuit In Puerto Rico After Wild ‘RHONJ’ Reunion

Teresa Giudice is looking fine on Puerto Rico time! The 51-year-old The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shined in a May 31 Instagram post that had her showing off her toned physique in a leopard print strapless two-piece by Nua Swim. She added dimension to the look with a netted coverup paired over the teeny bikini. Teresa wore her long, brunette hair down and parted down the middle, and she posed on a balcony that overlooked bright blue water.

The stunning mother of four took to her Instagram Story to model more bathing suits from the brand. In addition to the animal print getup, she tried on a tan one-piece that featured a one-shoulder design and a cutout on the side. Next, she put on a metallic one-piece swimsuit that had crisscross details down the sides and her chest. She paired the last swimsuit with a straw hat and posed with one hand on the brim, and the other on her hip.

Teresa also shared a photo of beautiful red roses her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, gave her. He is enjoying the Puerto Rican sun with Teresa and was photographed spending time with The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola and her hubby, Todd Nepola. The foursome appeared to enjoy a nighttime rendezvous and was dressed to the nines, as seen in the final pic of the below slide.

Teresa donned a funky navy blue and gold printed pantsuit she matched with chunky tan heels and a tan clutch. Louie appeared to foreshadow his wife’s bikini, donning a leopard print button-down with black jeans.

Teresa was enjoying her beachy getaway as the first part of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Reunion aired on Tuesday, May 30. Of course, it gave her a chance to hash it out with her sister-in-law-turned-enemy, Melissa Gorga. Teresa had eyes rolling when she claimed Melissa only has a reality television career because of her. “Your whole storyline was me,” she confidently stated. She also said Melissa will be “out of” her life after the reunion, showing no possibility of a reconciliation. Part 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunionwill air on Tuesday, June 6.