Teresa Giudice, 51, Rocks Strapless Swimsuit In Puerto Rico After Wild ‘RHONJ’ Reunion

Teresa Giudice escaped to and island in the sun as 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' reunion aired. See her stunning bikini shot here.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 31, 2023 8:18PM EDT
Teresa Giudice
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Cabos, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - HGTV star Christina Hall and her husband Joshua Hall enjoyed some much-needed rest and relaxation as they hit the beach in Los Cabos, Mexico. The couple looked perfectly content as they lounged on the sand, taking in the picturesque views. Christina and Joshua first tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony that is believed to have occurred sometime before April 2022 and later in a ceremony with their kids in September of last year. The couple were seen enjoying a PDA filled stroll on the beach on Saturday. Pictured: Christina Hall, Joshua Hall BACKGRID USA 3 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Singer SZA is all smiles at the beach in Hawaii as she celebrates chart-topping success with her new album 'SOS'. The 33-year-old hitmaker - real name Solana Imani Rowe - looked happy and relaxed as she hit the beach with her producer ThankGod4Cody, who is credited on seven songs on the history-making R&B album. She rocked a plunging pink halter neck swimsuit and matching sarong, also revealing a nip slip as she cooled off with a dip in the ocean. The New Jersey-raised R&B singer-songwriter is currently holding the top spot on the Billboard 200 with her long-awaited second LP. She recently took to Instagram, telling fans: "3 weeks at number one fully minding my business n not giving a f**k . Thank God." In her latest lyrics, the 'Hit Different' songstress has seemingly addressed plastic surgery rumors, responding to rampant speculation around whether her body has been cosmetically enhanced. 03 Jan 2023 Pictured: SZA. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA929982_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock

Teresa Giudice is looking fine on Puerto Rico time! The 51-year-old The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shined in a May 31 Instagram post that had her showing off her toned physique in a leopard print strapless two-piece by Nua Swim. She added dimension to the look with a netted coverup paired over the teeny bikini. Teresa wore her long, brunette hair down and parted down the middle, and she posed on a balcony that overlooked bright blue water.

The stunning mother of four took to her Instagram Story to model more bathing suits from the brand. In addition to the animal print getup, she tried on a tan one-piece that featured a one-shoulder design and a cutout on the side. Next, she put on a metallic one-piece swimsuit that had crisscross details down the sides and her chest. She paired the last swimsuit with a straw hat and posed with one hand on the brim, and the other on her hip.

Teresa also shared a photo of beautiful red roses her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, gave her. He is enjoying the Puerto Rican sun with Teresa and was photographed spending time with The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola and her hubby, Todd Nepola. The foursome appeared to enjoy a nighttime rendezvous and was dressed to the nines, as seen in the final pic of the below slide.

Teresa donned a funky navy blue and gold printed pantsuit she matched with chunky tan heels and a tan clutch. Louie appeared to foreshadow his wife’s bikini, donning a leopard print button-down with black jeans.

Teresa was enjoying her beachy getaway as the first part of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Reunion aired on Tuesday, May 30. Of course, it gave her a chance to hash it out with her sister-in-law-turned-enemy, Melissa Gorga. Teresa had eyes rolling when she claimed Melissa only has a reality television career because of her. “Your whole storyline was me,” she confidently stated. She also said Melissa will be “out of” her life after the reunion, showing no possibility of a reconciliation.  Part 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunionwill air on Tuesday, June 6.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad