Ramona Singer Reveals Why She Believes ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Is ‘Not Happening’ (Exclusive)

Ramona Singer, 66, gave HollywoodLife a major update about the RHONY: Legacy series, following reports that the highly-anticipated show featuring former RHONY stars is canceled. “As far as I know, as of now, it’s not happening,” Ramona EXCLUSIVELY said at the launch party for her daughter Avery Singer‘s new business, Bach Boss, at the The Shanghai at Hutong NYC on March 1.

In our interview with Ramona, which you can listen to on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, the Bravolebrity said that her “life is so full” following her exit from RHONY. “I don’t really have room to be on TV,” Ramona added.

Ramona previously said she has no interest in appearing on RHONY: Legacy, and went as far as calling the series “The Loser Show” in an interview with Carlos King. “The Legacy show, how could it be really good? The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways,” Ramona said to Carlos. RHONY: Legacy was rumored to feature Ramona’s former co-stars Luann de Lesseps, Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan, and possibly others, but Page Six broke the new in January that Bravo “has no plans” to move forward with the show. However, Andy Cohen later shut down this report on Twitter, giving fans hope that Legacy could still happen.

But even if there is a RHONY: Legacy, Ramona will not be apart of it. She told HL that she doesn’t miss being a cast member on the beloved reality series that made her famous.

“My life has evolved in other ways. I believe life is like a shark — you gotta keep moving,” Ramona said. “I did the show for 16 years. And real estate is really fun and I’m really learning now to get better at my tennis, working out more. I’m getting more in shape. I feel better now than 10 years ago. I’m more relaxed.”

Ramona also revealed that she’s starting a podcast with her daughter Avery, 27, which she said will debut in April. Ramona explained that she’d “rather relate to my fans on a podcast, where I have total control.”

Teasing more about the upcoming collaboration with her only child, Ramona told us, “It’s gonna be a mother-daughter podcast, there’s not a lot out there. It’s about her view, my view. I’m very unedited — sometimes I think she’s the mother and I’m the daughter. I think it will be entertaining, knowledgeable, and fun.”