Avery Singer Reveals How Mom Ramona Is ‘Living Her Best Life’ After ‘RHONY’ Exit (Exclusive)

Ramona Singer isn’t the only member of her family who is happy about her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City after 13 seasons. Avery Singer told HollywoodLife at the launch party for her new bachelor/bachelorette party planning service, Bach Boss, that her famous mom’s life after reality television has been great for both of them. “I think it’s a great new chapter for her. We’re working on a lot of things together. She’s just living her best life right now,” Avery, 27, EXCLUSIVELY said at the launch party, held at the new upscale lounge The Shanghai at Hutong NYC on March 1. “It’s crazy — I was 12 [when the show started], and now I’m 27, going to be 28,” Avery added.

Ramona, 66, was let go from RHONY after season 13 which was negatively received by fans. The next season of the show is set to feature an all new cast, and the “Legacy” show with former stars may not not be happening at all now, which means Ramona’s reality TV career may officially be over, for now. But Avery doesn’t mind that her mom’s time on RHONY is done. In fact, the University of Virginia graduate chose to never make Bravo a big part of her life, which she elaborated on in her interview with HL.

“I feel like most viewers now that I started when I was 12 and I was very present on camera, and then I definitely took a back seat as I got older with college and I worked in finance,” Avery said. “I always wanted to be my own person. I always know my mom’s on TV, but I don’t watch any Bravo honestly. It’s very separate.”

Looking back on the early days of RHONY, Avery explained how one scene with her dad, Mario Singer, is so meaningful to her today now that she has her own company.

“There’s this iconic clip that my dad used to take me to school everyday. There’s this clip where it’s like, ‘I want to study really hard to go to a good school to have a good job so I can make a lot of money for myself. My mom taught me to be very financially independent.’ And I hadn’t watched that back in like 12 years, and we watched it all back during COVID, the three of us when we quarantined,” she said. “And it was just an amazing thing to see. I think it’s really cool to have those bits and pieces. I’ve never really used the full Bravo platform and it’s amazing to bring all these people together and their support. And especially with the original ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ wrapping up, it’s a big last hurrah moment coming to celebrate us. It’s amazing.”