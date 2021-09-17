Breaking TV News

‘RHONY’ Season 13 Reunion Officially Cancelled ‘Due To Scheduling Challenges’, Bravo Reveals

The ‘RHONY’ Season 13 reunion is no longer happening, as Bravo just confirmed to HollywoodLife that the reunion has been cancelled.

Bravo has axed this season’s Real Housewives of New York City reunion.

“Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season. It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season,” the network told HollywoodLife in a statement on Sept. 17.

‘RHONY’ Season 13 cast: Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams, and Luann de Lesseps. (Bravo)

Page Six was further told by a source that series stars Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney “reluctantly understood”, when given the news. “It would just be so long since the finale,” the source continued. “[It] makes no sense to have a reunion 2 months later so they understand that part, but they are disappointed.”

The ladies were initially set to film the Season 13 reunion on Aug. 5, but they were later “told that the taping is on hold until at least September amid a decline in ratings”, Page Six further reports.

The show’s 13th season wasn’t a favorite of long-time fans of the series, and it showed. A July 2021 episode of the series pulled in only 764,000 live viewers — it’s lowest-rated episode ever.

At this time, it’s not clear who will be returning for Season 14. But given the fact that the show saw a decline in rating this season, and the reunion has since been cancelled, we’d venture a guess and say that there will probably be some retooling.