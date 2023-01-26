Ramona Singer Claims She’s ‘Never Been Happier’ Since Leaving ‘RHONY’ After 13 Seasons

Moving on! The Real Housewives of New York City alum Ramona Singer, 66, dished that she’s “never been happier” since her departure from the hit reality show, via a new interview with The Daily Mail on Thursday. “I’m 60 something now, I worked hard my whole life. It’s time for me just to enjoy myself,” the blonde beauty told the outlet. “And doing the show is not easy. I mean, people think it’s easy. Very stressful, very stressful.” The 66-year-old then shared that she is “calmer” since her Bravo exit. “I can control my own narrative and, you know, I’m happier now and actually I’m calmer,” she continued. “I don’t miss it at all. It was a great experience and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Aside from dishing about leaving RHONY, Ramona spoke with the outlet about her daughter, Avery‘s new business. The 27-year-old entrepreneur revealed that she launched a bachelor/ bachelorette planning service called BachBoss. “I’ve always kind of been on my own path. My mom taught me to be financially independent and I’ve always seen her kind of hustle and be entrepreneurial with the show,” she said. “I went to college. I never really fully tried to be Instagram famous or ride off my mom’s coattails.”

Ramona revealed how “proud” of Avery she was for launching her own business. “I am proud of her because the one thing I always want to instill in her is to be financially independent,” the mom-of-one said. “Love what you do and money will come and nothing is better than being able to work for yourself.” As mentioned above, Ramona’s interview comes just two months after she declared she was leaving the TV show after 13 seasons. “I do not want to do the show any longer,” she told Page Six in Nov. 2022. “It’s not for me at this time.”

Bravo exec, Andy Cohen, 54, reacted to the star’s exit during the Nov. 16, 2022 episode of his show Radio Andy. “It’s interesting, [it’s] one of those hilarious things of the internet, which is, every time it was mentioned, it was ‘Please, no Ramona.’ You go on Twitter, ‘Get rid of Ramona!’”, the host joked at the time. “But the second Ramona announces she’s leaving, ‘Nooo, Ramona’s a legend!’ Like, it’s so funny. It’s so funny.” Later, Andy said that Ramona provided everyone with “incredible television”, however, he did throw some shade at her reasoning for leaving. “I had a great conversation with her about this a few weeks ago and she was — I think she’s very bullish on what she has going on in her life right now,” he continued. “I’m going to leave it there.”

The New York native was one of the last remaining original RHONY cast members, as she had joined the series in 2008. She starred in the show alongside Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, and others for 13 seasons. Ramona was married to Mario Singer from 1992 until they called it quits in 2015. Their marriage was seen on the show for seven years, however, it also documented their demise. Prior to the shocking news that Ramona was leaving, she took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself with some of the franchise’s stars on Oct. 15, 2022. “Love these ladies #bravocon2022,” she captioned the post with Luann, Dorinda, Taylor Armstrong, and Kyle Richards.