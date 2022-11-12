Ramona Singer Reveals She Won’t Be A Part Of RHONY’s Legacy Show: ‘It’s Not For Me’

Ramona Singer, 65, won’t be gracing your television screen on the Real Housewives of New York City legacy spinoff in the future. The reality star confirmed that she’s not returning to the show after being a part of it for 13 seasons, in an interview with Page Six. “I do not want to do the show any longer,” she told us Friday. “It’s not for me at this time.”

Despite Ramona’s comment, sources also told the outlet that Bravo didn’t offer her a spot on the revamped show, which is bringing back fan favorites from past seasons. The insiders claim that the network was going to ask her back up until recently, when she started criticizing the new spinoff in the press.

“I’ve been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never,” she said on “Reality with the King” podcast last month. “But I also feel like the ‘Legacy’ [show], how could it be really good? The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways. So now what? Are you gonna call it ‘The Loser Show,’ the ‘Loser Legacy’?”

A source explained that the network’s decision to not invite her back wasn’t all because of her public remarks about the new show, but it didn’t help her chances. “I don’t think that was the defining moment but she does seem to put her foot in her mouth a lot,” the source said.

Ramona’s decision to not return to RHONY is a big deal since she is the once cast member of the series who has stayed on since it started as the second of the Real Housewives in 2008. On Nov. 10, Page Six reported that executives with the series were hoping to have Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan from last season of RHONY stay on to do the new show. They also reportedly wanted to add alums Kelly Bensimon, Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley, and a couple of veterans that have yet to be named.