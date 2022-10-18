Ramona Singer Trashes ‘RHONY’ Legacy Spinoff, Calls It ‘The Loser Show’: Watch

The Real Housewives of New York alum Ramona Singer held nothing back as she gave her honest thoughts on the upcoming The Real Housewives of New York: Legacy show (the title of which is a working one and has not been confirmed) that is in the works for Bravo and if she would be down to join. “I’ve been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never, but I also feel like the Legacy [show], how could it be really good? The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways,” the 65-year-old actress wondered while on the Reality with the King podcast on Oct. 17.

“So now what?” she continued. “Are you gonna call it The Loser Show the Loser Legacy?” Expanding more on her thoughts about potentially joining the cast, Ramona said she likes the fact that she is less frequently recognized since departing reality television, is happy to not be dealing with “hurtful” press, and is a much “more relaxed” individual when not in front of cameras.

After some whispers of a show being put together for Bravo with former RHONY stars, executive producer and host of Watch What Happens Live Andy Cohen, 54, confirmed to Variety that the plans are in full swing. “You know that we’re at a crossroads for RHONY,” he said in March. “We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.”

However, he said the first order of business is to completely revamp The Real Housewives of New York and bring it back to life after it received super disappointing ratings during its thirteenth season. The ratings were so low that the reunion episode was completely canceled. “There are thousands of stories to tell here. This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country,” he said of the path going forward for RHONY. “We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races, and religions.”

Then, on Oct. 14, Andy spoke candidly about and with great pride in the Legacy show. “I think that our plan is actually brilliant because we’re allowing people to not only get an entirely new reboot of The Real Housewives of New York, where we’re going to be telling new stories outside of this little postage stamp area on the Upper East Side from these women that we’ve been following for however many years,” he explained to PEOPLE. “But we’re also going to be able to still be with the women that we love on whatever the legacy show is called.”

While there is no word on the cast for the Legacy show, Andy did reveal the cast of RHONY Season 14 during a Watch What Happens Live taping at BravoCon on Oct. 14 in New York City. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield will be introduced to fans when the show premieres in 2023. They all come from diverse backgrounds and have a variety of jobs, from social media influencing to real estate.