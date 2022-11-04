Dorinda Medley Says She’s ‘Thrilled’ After Andy Cohen Teases Her Return To ‘RHONY: Legacy’ (Exclusive)

One of the biggest moments at BravoCon 2022 was when Andy Cohen essentially confirmed that Dorinda Medley will be back for the highly-anticipated The Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy show that will feature all former stars of the franchise. “You’re time is coming,” Andy said directly to Dorinda, who got on the mic during the “Ask Andy” panel and asked when she’ll be off “pause”, two years after she was fired from the show.

“I’m thrilled,” Dorinda said about Andy’s response during an EXCLUSIVE interview on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast to promote her partnership with Amazon devices and Ring. “It’s so funny, I did that on the spur of the moment,” the reality star and businesswoman also said about her surprise appearance at Andy’s panel. “That wasn’t planned.”

Andy Cohen basically confirmed Dorinda Medley will be a part of the #Rhony legacy cast! #Bravocon pic.twitter.com/LrlZo5J11d — Christopher Rogers (@ChrisRogers86) October 16, 2022

None of the former RHONY stars has gotten an official invitation to join the legacy show yet, as far as we know, but Dorinda seems like a shoe-in for the cast. “Andy loves his girls. Everyone wants to see the girls come back,” Dorinda said, referring to all the RHONY alums like Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan that fans are ready to see back on their television screens.

The new cast for Season 14 of the show was announced at BravoCon and the lineup consists of Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. Dorinda told HL that she suspects casting for RHONY: Legacy will “move quickly” now that the new cast has been announced.

“I’d love to see all the old girls,” Dorinda further said about the RHONY: Legacy cast. “I think the girls that I was on with. I think the bigger [cast] the better. I hope we have a lot of the girls from the past.”

So does Dorinda think her pal Bethenny Frankel, who has quit the show two times, would return to the franchise again? “Bethenny is great reality TV,” Dorinda said about the SkinnyGirl founder. “When I look back on the old cast photos, what I loved is that…each one of us, it didn’t matter who was better, who was bigger. It was just that we were all very different. Together it was a beautiful paint box,” she said.

Dorinda isn’t sure if Tinsley Mortimer will come back since she mostly lives in Florida these days. And despite their drama on season 2 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Dorinda would welcome the return of Jill Zarin to the franchise.

“I would love to be told, ‘This is what we’re doing, this is how it’s gonna look,’ and then we can all start getting our hands on it,” Dorinda said. “We can not only look forward to this new show, but look forward to the other one. Which I hope there is. I pray there is.”