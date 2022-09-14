BravoCon 2022 Full Schedule Revealed: Erika Jayne, Teresa Giudice & More To Attend

It’s almost time for BravoCon 2022! The network unveiled the full schedule for the upcoming star-studded event taking place Friday, October 14, through Sunday, October 16, at the Javits Center in New York City. Over 140 Bravolebrities are attending including Erika Jayne and Teresa Giudice from Real Housewives, Tom Sandoval and Lala Kent from Vanderpump Rules, Craig Conover and Kathryn Dennis from Southern Charm, and of course, Andy Cohen himself, who will host five episodes of Watch What Happens Live at BravoCon, plus the first-ever WWHL: Andy’s Legends Ball.

There will be over 60 live events that will celebrate Bravo’s top shows over the three-day weekend. A limited number of SVIP & VIP fan tickets are available for purchase. See the full BravoCon 2022 schedule with all the stars attending below!

Friday (Oct. 14)

Housewife2Housewife – Panel #1: Housewives from coast-to-coast Jennifer Aydin, Cynthia Bailey, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Lisa Hochstein, Caroline Stanbury and Sutton Stracke join to spill about their shows through a series of games that will reveal common experiences, favorite moments, and surprising friendships.

Ask Andy – Panel #1: Hear it straight from host and executive producer, Andy Cohen, as he answers fans’ burning questions, spilling piping hot tea along the way.

Thrills In Beverly Hills: Presented by TRESemme: Say “Hello Kyle!” when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke reveal how they balance their ever-evolving friendships with the demands of their fabulous, personal lives.

Bravo Family Game Night: Presented by State Farm: Some of your favorite Bravo family members Kandi Burruss, Mama Joyce, Aunt Nora Wilcox, and Aunt Bertha Jones; Dolores Catania, Frank Catania and Frankie Catania; Caroline Manzo, Chris Manzo and Albie Manzo; and Shep Rose and Marcie Hobbs compete against each other in a series of fun games to determine who the ultimate Bravo family really is.

Below Deck Crew Oughta Know: Presented by State Farm: Get to know that crew that really keeps the Below Deck ships sailing as Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Fraser Olender, Aesha Scott and Courtney Veale spill all the tea on their wild experiences and compare notes on their respective captains.

Bravo2Bravo – Panel #1: An unexpected group of Bravolebs including Josh Altman, Toya Bush-Harris, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Lindsay Hubbard, Daisy Kelliher, Naomie Olindo and Shep Rose come together to talk about their respective shows and play revealing games.

Bravo’s Most Golden Moments Power Hour: Presented by Lay’s – Panel #1: The Real Housewives legends Teresa Giudice, Karen Huger, Dorinda Medley, and Jill Zarin will look back at some of the most iconic Housewives moments in history and share some of their favorite memories.

Right the Relationship: Some of Bravo’s biggest flirts Heather Gay, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Gary King, Austen Kroll and Anisha Ramakrishna analyze each other’s past relationships and give advice from their own experiences.

Diving Into Dubai: The newest additions to the Real Housewives franchise, Sara Al Madani, Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury sit down to dish on their first season, reveal other Housewives they’ve connected with, and share what sets them apart from the rest.

Modern Love: Have a date night with some of Bravo’s favorite couples Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, Amrit Kapai and Nicholas Kouchoukos, and Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval as they reveal the highs and lows of sharing their relationship on screen.

The Real Tea with Bravo Producers: Ultimate Girls Trip: Real Housewives producers Glenda N. Cox, Shanae Humphrey, Alfonso Rosales, and Lisa Shannon dish on how the idea of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” really came to life, and tease what’s next for the franchise.

Bravo Spirit: Bravolebs Reza Farahan, Amrit Kapai, Nicholas Kouchoukos, Julia Lemigova, Meredith Marks, Fraser Olender and Captain Sandy Yawn sit down to discuss allyship and remind fans of Bravo’s firm commitment to inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community

Jersey Boys: The Real Housewives of New Jersey House Husbands Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Frank Catania, Evan Goldschneider and Joe Gorga answer questions about themselves, and of course, their Jersey girls.

Million Dollar Listing: Bravolebrity Edition: Watch as Million Dollar Listing’s Josh and Heather Altman, Josh Flagg, and Tracy Tutor give million-dollar advice to Jennifer Aydin, Dorinda Medley, and Shereé Whitfield about their homes, real estate decisions, and design choices.

BravoCon East Coast vs. West Coast: East Coast Bravolebs Adriana de Moura, Marlo Hampton, Eva Marcille, Ramona Singer, and Quad Webb take on West Coast Bravolebs Lisa Barlow, Shannon Storms Beador, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, and Emily Simpson to see who will reign supreme when it comes to all things Bravo knowledge.

Saturday (Oct. 15)

Summer House in Autumn: Presented by Bubly: Things are sure to heat up when Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, and Carl Radke take the stage to discuss all things Summer House and Winter House.

Bravo’s Most Golden Moments Power Hour: Presented by Lay’s – Panel #2: The Real Housewives legends Vicki Gunvalson, Margaret Josephs, Kyle Richards, and Shereé Whitfield look back at some of the most iconic Housewives moments in history and share some of their favorite memories.

Atlanta Peaches in The Big Apple: Atlanta Housewives Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards-Ross, Drew Sidora, and Shereé Whitfield come together to serve up shade the way only they can, discuss their most recent season, and dish on where their friendships stand today.

BravoCon Battle of the Sexes: Watch your favorite Bravolebs go head-to-head like never before. Craig Conover, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Andrea Denver, James Kennedy, Gary King, and Austen Kroll take on Mya Allen, Leva Bonaparte, Daisy Kelliher, Lala Kent, Madison LeCroy and Ariana Madix in this Family Feud-style game.

BravoCon Theater: Host and executive producer, Andy Cohen, gathers a crew of well-known Bravoholics to act out iconic Housewives moments.

Bravo, Bravo, F***ing Bravo: Bravo superfans Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Tamra Judge, Lesa Milan, and Whitney Rose give their unique perspectives and opinions on the drama happening among their fellow Bravolebs.

SUR’ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules: Join the Vanderpump Rules cast members James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz who are ready to dish on all the latest on and off-camera drama.

Bravo2Bravo – Panel #2: An unexpected group of Bravolebs Josh Flagg, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Raquel Leviss, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Anila Sajja, and Aesha Scott come together to talk about their respective shows and play revealing games.

Jersey Girls: Let’s hear it for the Jersey girls! Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs reunite for the first time since Teresa’s wedding, to give big updates and tease the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

SLC in the NYC: Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose gather together to chat about the highlights from their epic first two seasons.

Cook It, Spill It, Throw It with Amy Phillips: Amy Phillips, Housewives impressionist, superfan, and host of SiriusXM’s Reality Checked, will do a live cooking demo with co-author and celebrity Chef, Stuart O’Keefe, along with Caroline Manzo, Cynthia Bailey and Quad Webb to showcase some of the recipes from their Housewives parody cookbook.

Housewife2Housewife – Panel #2: Housewives from coast-to-coast, Garcelle Beauvais, Ashley Darby, Adriana De Moura, Marlo Hampton, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Caroline Manzo join together to spill about their shows through a series of games that will reveal common experiences, favorite moments, and surprising friendships.

The Reunion Real Tea With Bravo EPs: The Real Housewives producers Alex Baskin, Lauren Eskelin, Lisa Shannon, and Lauren Volonakis dish on all things reunions, including evidence & receipts, walk-offs and even how they decide the seating chart.

Bravo BFFs: Watch as long-time BFF’s Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, Amrit Kapai and Vishal Parvani, and Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards, compete to see which pair knows each other best.

One Big Happy Family Karma: It’s a family affair! Brian Benni, Bali Chainani, Amrit Kapai, Nicholas Kouchoukos, Vishal Parvani, Anisha Ramakrishna, Richa Sadana, and Monica Vaswani revisit their favorite moments and dish on what to expect from the new season.

Sunday (Oct. 16)

Southern Charmers: Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Green, Marcie Hobbs, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Naomie Olindo, and Shep Rose dish on all the drama that has happened on and off camera.

Housewife2Housewife – Panel #3: Housewives from coast-to-coast Taylor Armstrong, Erika Jayne, Julia Lemigova, Leah McSweeney, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Larsa Pippen, and Drew Sidora join together to spill about their shows through a series of games that will reveal common experiences, favorite moments, and surprising friendships.

We’re Going (Back) To Miami: Is it hot in here? Catch up with Miami Housewives Guerdy Abraira, Adriana de Moura, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, and Larsa Pippen about the franchise’s return and what they have been up to in the Sunshine State.

Oh Captain, Our Captains: Presented by State Farm: Go Below Deck with Captain Jason Chambers, Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Kerry Titheradge, Captain Sandy Yawn, and Nadine Rajabi, EP of Below Deck, Below Deck Med and Below Deck Down Under as they take a break from yachting for a Q&A with the audience.

Oh Say Can You OC?: The franchise that started it all. Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson take the stage to discuss the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and of course, Tamra reclaiming her orange.

Potomac Takes Manhattan: The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton gather to discuss the newest season and navigate through all their current drama.

Paging All Married to Medicine Fans:Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Anila Sajja, Dr. Jackie Walters, Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore take a break from their patients to dish on the latest season of Married to Medicine.

Boss Ladies: Presented by Pure Leaf: Hear from several Bravo women who have taken their respective fields by storm: Leva Bonaparte, Heather Gay, Eboni K. Williams and Captain Sandy Yawn.

Real Housewive’s Ultimate Girls Trip: Presented by Hilton: Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club’s Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks, and Jill Zarin reunite to rehash the ups and downs from their Berkshires vacation. Fans will also receive a sneak peek of the next season.

Bravo2Bravo – Panel #3: An unexpected group of Bravolebs Brian Benni, Reza Farahan, Luke Gulbranson, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Danielle Olivera, Captain Lee Rosbach, and Tracy Tutor come together to talk about their respective shows and play revealing games.

Project Runway of Their World: In celebration of Project Runway’s 20th Season, Christian Siriano & Elaine Welteroth are joined by Paige DeSorbo, Chanel Ayan, Eva Marcille, Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley as they strut their stuff on the runway and sit down to revisit some of their most memorable looks. Dress to impress as Christine and Elaine will also pick some of their favorite looks from the audience.

Ask Andy – Panel #2: Hear it straight from host and executive producer, Andy Cohen, as he answers fans burning questions, spilling piping hot tea along the way.

Iconic Vacations by Bravo: The Real Housewives producers Alex Baskin, Eric Fuller and Lorraine Haughton Lawson sit down with Luann de Lesseps, Candiace Dillard-Basset, Kyle Richards, and Kenya Moore to revisit some of the most iconic vacations in the franchise’s history.

Let Me Tell You Something About Our Families!: Presented by Yoplait: family members Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, and Riley Burruss; Dolores Catania, Frank Catania, and Frankie Catania; Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice and Luis Ruelas; Meredith Marks and Brooks Marks, discuss the most dramatic, embarrassing, and inspiring on-screen moments.

Cocktails At Schwartz & Sandy’s: Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will make some of their signature cocktails, while Kate Chastain, Brandi Glanville, Mama Joyce, Aunt Bertha Jones, Aunt Nora Wilcox, and Marysol Patton serve as judges to declare who is King of the Cocktails.