Skinnygirl Mogul, Bethenny Frankel, 48, Reveals What She Eats To Keep Her Toned Body With No Exercise

Real Housewife of New York City star and Skinnygirl mogul, Bethenny Frankel, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, what she does to keep her amazing figure toned, despite no exercise.

It’s no secret that Bethenny Frankel, 48, has a fabulous body, but the CEO explains that it’s not due to a rigorous workout routine, instead, it’s actually all thanks to eating clean. Bethenny spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, about how she has such amazingly toned abs. “I don’t really exercise, but, I do not eat a lot of ‘fake’ foods. I’ll eat cake and fries but nothing brightly colored or artificial.” As for what a typical breakfast, lunch and dinner looks like for her, “There is no typical with me. It could be a muffin or an egg white omelette or avocado toast,” she shared. “Lunch could be soup and a salad, a veggie burger, a piece of healthy pizza or some larger brightly colored salad. Dinner could be anything from steak, to a veggie burger, to a healthy pasta, or whatever my daughter wants. No two days are the same, but I never deprive. I always have at least one sweet treat or dessert but I don’t gorge. I don’t believe in depriving or overindulging. My book, Naturally Thin, says it all. I never ever binge and I eat a tremendous amount of variety. If you really want it, have it. No one ever got fat on a cookie or a handful of fries,” she joked.

Bethenny went on to tell HollywoodLife, not just about her diet, but also about her Skinnygirl clothing line as well as the newly launched hair and skincare collections from the brand. Discussing how she got into the fashion industry, Bethenny admits, “I can’t say I decided to ‘design’ per se. I did decide that a line for women by a woman was in order, because most of the major brands are owned by men and designed by men. I went through every article of clothing I adore and ideas in my head and things I desire, (problems to solve), and conceived this magical line.”

Since launching Skinnygirl Jeans with One Jeanswear Group in early 2018, the brand has seen a ton of success. “I cannot believe the response. I am a ‘sell-out!,'” Bethenny jokes. “They are literally the most comfortable jeans in the world because they look skin tight and feel like sweatpants.” Although she doesn’t have one single favorite piece from the collection, she shared, “The wax denim jewel tone colors are amazing because they are the right thickness. The red tuxedo striped jean is great. All of the high-waisted styles are so comfortable. It’s all so good.” Aside from fashion, Bethenny currently has an all-natural Australian botanical skincare line, as well as a body wash, shampoo and conditioner, and a kids 3-in-1 shampoo, conditioner, and wash. However, she doesn’t want to just stop there. “I am moving into sleepwear, more cozy, soft lounge and travel wear and anything that reflects myself and any busy mom with black circles around their eyes who wears pajamas to drop off and pick-up as I do,” Bethenny admits.

Perhaps the most exciting news the star had to share with us, though, is her new TV deal with Mark Burnett, which she is ecstatic about. “I’m so thrilled about my Mark Burnett production deal. We already have shows in the works that reflect my passions and ideas. Being part of the HSN & QVC family is a new, exciting venture that is so much fun and adventurous. Plus, I’m definitely pushing the envelope on live TV sales. It’s a really great time for me. I am very relaxed and confident in the success and longevity of my business. To think that Skinnygirl is more than a decade old and thriving, is an accomplishment in itself.”