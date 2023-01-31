Andy Cohen Claps Back At Reports Claiming ‘RHONY Legacy’ Is ‘Dead’: ‘Don’t Believe’ It

Fans of The Real Housewives of New York City learned from Page Six on January 30 that the upcoming RHONY: Legacy series, which is expected to feature former stars of the beloved franchise, is reportedly “dead,” and that Bravo “has no plans” to move forward with the show. Luckily, Bravo boss Andy Cohen shut down this report on Twitter, immediately after Page Six published their article. “Don’t believe everything you read,” the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, tweeted to his 2.4 million followers. Andy also included the hashtag “RHONYLegacy,” which is the unofficial title of the highly-anticipated show.

The future of RHONY: Legacy has been a hot topic amongst Bravo fans for the past year. It’s been rumored that Luann de Lesseps, Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, and possibly others, will be featured on the show. But Page Six, who cited sources, claimed that talks between Bravo and the cast members “officially collapsed.” The outlet reported that Bravo “rescinded its offers to the talent” and gave up on RHONY: Legacy. Since Andy’s tweet was so vague, we still don’t know much about the plans for the show.

After the negative reaction towards season 13, Bravo decided to reboot RHONY into two new shows, one with an all-new cast, and another with former stars. The new cast was announced by Andy at BravoCon in October 2022. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield star in season 14, which started filming in the Big Apple in the fall.

Meanwhile, there’s been tons of speculation about the RHONY: Legacy cast, but nothing’s been confirmed. OG star Ramona Singer confirmed that she won’t be on the spinoff show during her interview with Carlos King in October. Ramona even referred to RHONY: Legacy as “The Loser Show”, since it’s supposed to star all women who are no longer apart of the franchise.

Dorinda, who is expected to be on RHONY: Legacy, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in November that she’s “thrilled” about hopefully coming off her “pause” very soon. “Andy loves his girls. Everyone wants to see the girls come back,” Dorinda said.