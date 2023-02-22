‘RHOM’s Nicole & Guerdy React To Adriana’s ‘Dumb Analogy’ About Alexia’s Son Frankie (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Miami cast trip to the Bahamas has had no shortage of drama, but things got especially ugly between OGs Adriana de Moura and Alexia Nepola at the end of the Feb. 16 episode. Adriana was upset with the other ladies for their lack of sympathy about her “broken” foot, so she compared her injury to Alexia’s son Frankie‘s 2011 car accident. Dr. Nicole Martin and Guerdy Abraira witnessed the tense moment between Adriana and Alexia, and when they appeared on the latest episode of HollywoodLife’s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, they made it clear that they do not support Adriana’s comparison.

“The initial thought was, ‘Girl, you’re wrong. You’re dead wrong. Period,’ ” Guerdy told us in the EXCLUSIVE interview. “That was the initial thought. For sure.”

Nicole agreed with her co-star and close friend. “All of us were like, ‘Ooo, bad choice of words.’ It was just a dumb analogy. She knows it,” Nicole said. “We were all a little horrified. Yeah, it was bad.”

Guerdy explained that it was “unanimous” between all the other ladies — Larsa Pippen, Marysol Patton, Julia Lemigova, and KiKi Barth — that Adriana bringing up the accident that nearly killed Frankie was uncalled for.