‘RHOM’ Recap: Alexia Snaps At Adriana For Comparing Her Ankle Injury To Frankie’s Car Accident

The Feb. 16 episode of The Real Housewives of Miami started with Marysol Patton‘s unexpected arrival in the Bahamas. She previously tested positive for COVID, so she initially couldn’t go on the cast trip, but after later testing negative, she was able to join the group a few days later. However, not everyone was happy about that — Adriana de Moura and the other ladies were enjoying Alexia Nepola‘s calmer demeanor without Marysol around, and once Marysol reunited with the group, things took a turn for the worse.

Alexia has amazing self control omg Adriana should have gotten that beach umbrella thrown at her for talking about Frankie #RHOMiami pic.twitter.com/Kb7z3e4MY3 — better than your bestie 😘 (@juliaschicken) February 10, 2023

Adriana began by telling Alexia and Marysol that they were bad friends to her while she was going through her divorce. Alexia said Adriana was being dramatic, and Adriana clapped back by revealing that Marysol’s ex hit on her after their split. She also said he told her that he never loved Marysol. But they wondered why Adriana even had his number in the first place.

Later, after the group dispersed, Alexia told Marysol that Adriana is coming for her. And Marysol thought Adriana might have put a hex on her, so she the stone Julia Lemigova gave her over the balcony in her hotel room.

That evening, everyone met up for a group dinner on the beach. They also invited a healer who wanted to help them release any rage they were feeling. Anyway, amidst a few side arguments, Marysol said she wishes Adriana had kept the information about her ex to herself. Adriana then said no one would care if she died and it would take days to find her dead body. She then cried, “Why do [my friends] not like me?” before Lisa Hochstein consoled her.

During the rage release ritual, Kiki Barth and Guerdy Abraria fell on Adriana, and she thought her foot was broken. Alexia thought that Adriana was just after attention, and she might’ve been right. Adriana eventually ended up with a walking stick, hobbling on the beach like Jesus with his staff.

After Adriana’s comment on the show, Alexia has a message about Frankie ❤️ #RHOM pic.twitter.com/aRcEw6b1BC — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) February 16, 2023

The next day, Adriana was in a wheelchair, and the ladies gathered to go to a private island together. On the boat, everyone jammed out to Adriana’s song, and it made her feel a little bit better. And once everyone was on the private island, she said how much that meant to her. But Alexia ruined the happy moment by asking why Adriana always plays the victim. Adriana then brought up Frankie’s accident by comparing her ankle injury to Frankie’s brain injury. Marysol immediately said Adriana was dead in the water, and Alexia then went ballistic, calling Adriana a “clown” and a “bitch”. Following the episode, Adriana took to social media to release a statement on the matter.

“For anyone to use Frankie’s accident to compare or ‘connect’ their level of pain and suffering to what Frankie has endured is wrong,” Alexia wrote. “ESPECIALLY when referring to a FAKE INJURY.” Read her full statement here.

Want more? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami drop on Peacock every Thursday.