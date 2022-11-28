‘RHOM’s Marysol Patton Teases Major Drama Amongst The OGs In Season 5: ‘It Gets Ugly’ (Exclusive)

Marysol Patton teased some unexpected drama that plays out on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Miami. “There’s actually — towards the end of the season — a really bad split between some of the OGs,” Marysol EXCLUSIVELY said on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, ahead of the RHOM season 5 premiere on December 8 on Peacock. “It’s pretty bad,” the 55-year-old added.

Marysol didn’t reveal which of her fellow OGs, which includes Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen, and Adriana de Moura, is at the center of the messy drama. “It’s bad. It’s not good,” she also said about the cast split. “It gets ugly.”

It’s possible the OG split starts with Lisa and Larsa, who kick off the new season with some major drama.

“I was just really nervous for Lisa cause i thought, ‘Oh God you’re in so much trouble right now. Larsa is gonna kill you when she hears what you said.’ So I was a little nervous for Lisa,” Marysol explained. “Obviously I know they love each other and they care about each other a lot. I just wanted to get through it and everybody be happy again. And have cocktails!”

Lisa’s split from husband Lenny Hochstein will be a major storyline in season 5 of the reality show. Marysol told us that she was surprised about the drama with the Hochsteins, since they always seemed so happy together.

“I always saw them as people who had fun together and threw parties together. They were always out to dinner with lots of young attractive people and they had this fun lifestyle,” Marysol said. “I didn’t think there would be a reason for him to go stray. I mean everything was right there. They had a pretty cool lifestyle. I figured it was working for them. I was kind of shocked he wanted to take off and that he had a significant other.”

Marysol said that although Lisa puts on a “happy exterior”, she’s “wounded” on the inside after the split. Lisa actually recently claimed she cannot even afford “diapers and food” for her and Lenny’s two children. Lenny has confirmed he’s now dating 27-year-old Australian model Katharina Mazape.

“It’s hard. It’s gonna take some time to get through all of this,” Marysol told us about Lisa. “It’s quite shocking.”