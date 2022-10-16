‘RHOM’ Stars Adriana De Moura & Julia Lemigova Tease Major ‘Shifts’ In Dynamics In Season 5 (Exclusive)

Adriana De Moura and Julia Lemigova from 'The Real Housewives of Miami' teased 'surprises' in the relationships between the ladies that we'll see play out on season 5.

By:
October 16, 2022 3:48PM EDT
Julia Lemigova
View gallery
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI -- Pictured: (l-r) Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, Nicole Martin, Adriana de Moura, Guerdy Abraira -- (Photo by: Jeff Daly/Peacock)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI -- Pictured: Nicole Martin -- (Photo by: Jeff Daly/Peacock)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI -- Pictured: (l-r) Guerdy Abraira, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Kiki Barth -- (Photo by: Eugene Gologursky/Peacock)
Image Credit: BRAVO

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami will feature some changes in the dynamics between the women, according to stars Adriana de Moura, 56, and Julia Lemigova, 50, who spoke to HollywoodLife for an EXCLUSIVE interview at Day 1 of BravoCon 2022.

“Yeah, there’s some shifts,” said Adriana, whose co-stars include Lisa HochsteinAlexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen, and more. “Like old friends and not so good friends, and new friends that are better than ever,” she added. “So there is some shift. There’s some surprises that even me as an OG did not expect.”

Julia Lemigova
Julia Lemigova and Adriana De Moura at the ‘RHOM’ season 4 reunion (Photo: Bravo)

Julia co-signed Adriana’s comments and said that her personal relationships with at least one of her co-stars changed this season. “I don’t want to say who because not to spoil the surprise. But definitely like, in my experience with the ladies, you kind of live and learn all the time,” Martina Navratilova‘s wife explained. “Yes, I had a couple of surprises. Somebody I thought I would get along great [with], it did not happen that well. And then vice versa.”

On season 4 of RHOM, Adriana memorably clashed with Larsa about Kanye West, while Julia accused Larsa of never taking the time to get to know her. Maybe the pair buried the hatchet with Larsa in season 5? Doubtful, since Adriana and Larsa actually got into it at the RHOM cast’s panel at Day 3 of BravoCon, where fans got a glimpse into how the dynamics have changed among the eight women.

RHOM
‘Real Housewives of Miami’ cast at the season 4 reunion (Photo: BRAVO)

Nicole Martin and Larsa went back-and-forth at the panel for a bit, while Adriana revealed that she has a “problem” with fellow OG Alexia at the moment. Alexia also teased that her friendship with BFF Marysol Patton isn’t what it once was, which is interesting since they’re both on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season 3Guerdy Abraira did her best to stay out of the drama on stage, while Lisa received lots of love from the audience when the season 5 trailer debuted. It shows Lisa’s drama-filled split from her husband of 12 years, Dr. Lenny Hochstein.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 premieres December 8 on Peacock.

More From Our Partners

ad