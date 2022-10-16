‘RHOM’ Stars Adriana De Moura & Julia Lemigova Tease Major ‘Shifts’ In Dynamics In Season 5 (Exclusive)

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami will feature some changes in the dynamics between the women, according to stars Adriana de Moura, 56, and Julia Lemigova, 50, who spoke to HollywoodLife for an EXCLUSIVE interview at Day 1 of BravoCon 2022.

“Yeah, there’s some shifts,” said Adriana, whose co-stars include Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen, and more. “Like old friends and not so good friends, and new friends that are better than ever,” she added. “So there is some shift. There’s some surprises that even me as an OG did not expect.”

Julia co-signed Adriana’s comments and said that her personal relationships with at least one of her co-stars changed this season. “I don’t want to say who because not to spoil the surprise. But definitely like, in my experience with the ladies, you kind of live and learn all the time,” Martina Navratilova‘s wife explained. “Yes, I had a couple of surprises. Somebody I thought I would get along great [with], it did not happen that well. And then vice versa.”

On season 4 of RHOM, Adriana memorably clashed with Larsa about Kanye West, while Julia accused Larsa of never taking the time to get to know her. Maybe the pair buried the hatchet with Larsa in season 5? Doubtful, since Adriana and Larsa actually got into it at the RHOM cast’s panel at Day 3 of BravoCon, where fans got a glimpse into how the dynamics have changed among the eight women.

Going into the new season of #RHOM, the seating arrangement is *very* telling of what to expect on who will be driving the most story pic.twitter.com/qY3c60pSQS — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 16, 2022

Nicole Martin and Larsa went back-and-forth at the panel for a bit, while Adriana revealed that she has a “problem” with fellow OG Alexia at the moment. Alexia also teased that her friendship with BFF Marysol Patton isn’t what it once was, which is interesting since they’re both on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season 3. Guerdy Abraira did her best to stay out of the drama on stage, while Lisa received lots of love from the audience when the season 5 trailer debuted. It shows Lisa’s drama-filled split from her husband of 12 years, Dr. Lenny Hochstein.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 premieres December 8 on Peacock.