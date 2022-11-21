RHOM’s Lisa Hochstein Claims She Can’t ‘Buy Diapers & Food’ For Kids After Lenny Cut Her Off Amid Divorce

Lisa Hoschstein, 40, is apparently financially struggling after her split from husband Lenny Hochstein. The Real Housewives of Miami star claimed she can’t “buy diapers or food” for their kids, Logan, 7, and Elle, 3, in new court documents obtained by Us Weekly, and has now filed a second motion for temporary support from him. The documents also revealed that she claims her credit card was declined when she tried to purchase something and alleged that the 56-year-old plastic surgeon hasn’t transferred money into his American Express card for several months.

“[Lenny’s] clear strategy now is to force [Lisa] into submission by refusing to provide [Lisa] or minor children with any direct support,” the documents stated, the outlet further reported. “[Lenny] has the ability to throw lavish parties, but doesn’t have the ability or desire to provide support to [Lisa] and the parties’ two young children?”

Lisa also reportedly criticized Lenny’s decision to take away her car access and wants the court to have him maintain “reasonable financial status quo” in addition to established support and attorneys’ fees. He has yet to respond to the claims but previously alleged that Lisa was making $30,000 per episode of her Peacock series.

Lisa and Lenny’s relationship was shown on screen during episodes of RHOM. One of the main topics that the show focused on was their struggles with fertility before they welcomed their children via surrogate. Lisa also revealed that they had been through a brief separation in the past that led to Lenny apparently having an “emotional affair.”

In the fifth season of the series, Lisa also claimed Lenny left her for another woman. “My trainer dropped me by the way. Because Lenny has him training the mistress,” she also said to some of her fellow castmates on the show. The former couple also got into a heated phone call during one episode.

Lenny filed for divorce from Lisa in May 2022 after 12 years of marriage. He then confirmed he was dating 27-year-old Australian model Katharina Mazapea to Page Six but said their romance didn’t start “until after the decision was made to get divorced.” At the time of their split announcement, it was reported that they had a prenup and Lisa would get spousal support.