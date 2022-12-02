‘RHOM’s Adriana De Moura Reveals Why She Doesn’t Bring Up Kanye West Or The Kardashians On Season 5 (Exclusive)

Don’t expect to hear the names Kanye West or Kim Kardashian on the new season of The Real Housewives of Miami. Adriana De Moura brought up Kanye’s penis and Kim’s former friendship with Larsa Pippen last season, but she said on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast that she doesn’t bring them up on season 5, which premieres December 8 on Peacock.

“I no longer mention Kanye West… or the documentation — whatever he has going for him,” Adriana, 57, EXCLUSIVELY told us. “I didn’t say anything about that anymore. I kept my promise that I did at the reunion, that I wasn’t going to bring up anything Kardashian related anymore.”

While Adriana and Larsa were bitter rivals in season 4, because Adriana kept bringing up Kanye and Kim, Adriana told us that their relationship improves in season 5. “We’re in a better place. Baby steps,” Adriana said. “But on a linear positive trend, should I say.”

Adriana teased more about the “epic” season of RHOM that’s loaded with drama, including Lisa Hochstein’s divorce. “There’s so many twists and turns and unexpected friendships that develop, and other friendships that crumble,” Adriana shared. “There’s things that we didn’t even expect ourselves [that] surprised us as a cast. I can only imagine how the fans will feel.”

Marysol Patton previously told HL that there’s “a bad split” between the OGs in season 5, so we asked Adriana about what went down. “Yep, there’s some OGS butting heads, and it was unexpected as well,” she confirmed. “I unfortunately find myself in the middle of it.”

“I don’t think anything is too permanent,” Adriana added about the infighting amongst the RHOM OGs. “I hope nothing is permanent. We all have our ups and downs. It’s a natural rhythm of the friendships.”