‘RHOM’ Star Adriana De Moura Claims She’s Seen Kanye West’s ‘Big’ Member

In a teaser for next week’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami,’ Adriana De Moura is sharing some very revealing gossip about Kanye West’s alleged, ahem, size.

Things are heating up between Adriana De Moura and Larsa Pippen as seen in the teaser for next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Miami, as some serious name-dropping takes place! In the preview clip, Larsa states she likes “tall, dark, and handsome” men as Adriana asks, “Do you like Kanye West?”

As Larsa looks noticeably irritated, considering her close association with Kanye via her former BFF Kim Kardashian, Adriana continues, “I saw Kanye’s d–k before. It’s big and it’s thick!”

“I saw Kanye’s d*ck before” 💀 I can’t wait for next week’s #RHOM pic.twitter.com/hyALOSaDU4 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) February 6, 2022

Larsa’s irritation intensified at the crass comments, as she shot back, “I’m not bringing up your friends, so maybe you shouldn’t bring up my friends,” to which Adriana replied, “He’s a public figure!”

The argument continued to escalate as the ladies got even more heated, yelling back and forth and telling each other to “shut the f–k up” as new RHOM cast member, Guerdy Abraira, literally throws in the napkin on the situation and leaves the table.

Ahead of the season four premiere, we spoke to Adriana EXCLUSIVELY about the anticipated between she and Larsa. The Brazilian bombshell noted that she would not hold back this season when it comes to setting her cast members straight — including Larsa, of course. During the chat, Adriana elaborated more about her ongoing drama with Larsa, sharing how it was “a bit of a surprise” when she heard of Larsa making a return to Miami, considering how she spent so much time in L.A. “I guess the relationships in L.A. were no longer,” Adriana shared with us, saying how “the connection was not as strong” when the reality star made her return.

“Larsa, think, was the one that was different in [her return],” Adriana continued. “Or at least in the beginning, she seemed a little bit more friendly. A little less into herself.”

Adriana also added that, as we see in the trailer (and in the aforementioned clip), she and Larsa will continue to go at it all season, often mentioning Larsa’s relationship with Kim and the world surrounding Kim — aka Kanye. “Well, you know me, I always speak my mind,” Adriana shared. “I’m trying to embrace her and be non judgmental over some personal choices, but she just changed so much and I feel like she’s really trying to become Kim Kardashian. She tells me that her butt is just as big and I know it wasn’t. And her lips are bigger and I feel like her whole face changed. It’s almost like she went to the Kardashians’ doctor and said, ‘Make me the clone.'”