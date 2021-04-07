Larsa Pippen & Kim Kardashian: A Look Back At Their Friendship Timeline From Start To Finish

Take a look back at Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian’s tumultuous friendship, which ended after more than a decade in 2020.

They used to be thick as thieves, but now Kim Kardashian, 40, and Larsa Pippen, 46, are just somebody that they used to know. The former best friends had a dramatic falling out in summer 2020, but before that, ending a decade of closeness. The true reason for their friendship ending may never be known. Take a walk down memory lane and revisit better days with this full timeline of Larsa and Kim’s friendship:

Larsa Appears On ‘Kourtney & Kim Take Miami’

It’s unclear when Kim and Larsa first met, but their friendship at least dates back to around 2010 or 2011. That’s when Larsa appeared on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians spinoff Kourtney & Kim Take Miami. The reality show, which took place in Larsa’s hometown, showed Larsa partying and hanging out with the sisters on the regular. That means they were likely friends before the show began filming.

Larsa also appeared on early episodes of KUWTK. Who could forget that awkward (and amazing) episode in 2014 in which she took a pole dancing class with Kim, Kris Jenner, and Blac Chyna? We certainly didn’t. She was on later episodes of KUWTK, as well. In 2018, she and Kim took yet another dance class, this time with Kourtney Kardashian and Malika Haqq. What a time to be alive.

Larsa Is There Through Kim’s Divorce From Kris Humphries

And then some. The Real Housewives of Miami alum confessed in a November 2020 interview that she tried to set Kim up with future husband Kanye West while she was engaged to Kris Humphries. She wasn’t on board with the Kris relationship from the beginning. She and husband Scottie Pippen actually refused to set them up when Kim was crushing!

“Kanye saw me at a game and said, ‘Hey, I wanna be with her.’ And I called her when she was engaged to Kris Humphries and was like, ‘You can’t marry Kris! You gotta be with Kanye!’ Like I was there throughout the whole thing,” Larsa said on The Hollywood Raw podcast. As fans know, Kim went on to still marry Kris in 2011 and infamously filed for divorce 72 days later. She began dating Kanye the following year, and they married in 2014.

Larsa & Kim Were Social Media Besties

The proof was in the pictures. Though Kim has since erased most evidence of Larsa on her Instagram profile following the demise of their friendship, it was once littered with adorable pics of the pair. They posed for their signature glam shots in stylish outfits and skimpy bikinis, and always looked like they were having a blast. In a since-deleted post, Kim actually compared Larsa to Mister Rogers for being so sweet.

“Me & Mrs. Rogers. (I call her Mrs. Rogers because she’s the most positive uplifting person I know just like Mr. Rogers neighborhood).” Some photos with Kim are still up on Larsa’s profile, like the stunning shot included above. The ladies are lounging at home in fierce outfits. Larsa has dubbed her BFF “my boo.”

The Kardashians Unfollow Larsa On Instagram

All good things must come to an end, no? Larsa was seen less and less with Kim and her sisters in public, and fans definitely noticed something was up over summer 2020. Eventually, it was revealed that the entire Kardashian-Jenner family unfollowed Larsa on Instagram. Nobody said publicly why they did so, but it was clear: Kim and Larsa were no longer friends. Kim didn’t even attend Larsa’s 46th birthday party in July. The reason for the fallout? Larsa definitely spilled the tea in a matter of months.

Larsa Blames Kanye West For Her Falling Out With Kim

Months after the Instagram unfollowing, Larsa revealed why she believes that her friendship with the Kardashians ended: Kanye “brainwashed” them. Around the time that the family started unfollowing Larsa on social media, Kanye had simply tweeted (and deleted) “Larsa.” Said Larsa on the Hollywood Raw podcast, “I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”

She added that Kanye would call in the middle of the night to “rant” and that, [Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking… I don’t even know what. He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. The Kardashians felt “betrayed” by Larsa’s interview, a source close to the fam told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“The KarJenners are known for having each other’s backs when it comes to their tight-knit group of friends and family. They don’t speak out about their personal lives unless it’s something that’s discussed among those involved, and like any family, they don’t publicly air dirty laundry,” the source said. “So they feel betrayed that Larsa would not only do this interview and talk about their family behind their backs, but also say things that are hurtful and unnecessary.”