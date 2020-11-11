Kim Kardashian & Family Feel ‘Betrayed’ By Larsa Pippen Over New Kanye West & Tristan Thompson Claims

Larsa Pippen was once such a close confidante to Kim Kardashian. But after her tell-all interview, she burned any chance at being friends with the Kardashians again.

Larsa Pippen was once in Kim Kardashian‘s inner-most circle, but those days are now over for good. The 46-year-old burned her bridges with the KKW Beauty founder and her family through a dramatic Nov. 9 interview where she claimed that Kim’s husband Kanye West had “brainwashed” the Kar-Jenners against her, and that Khloe Kardashian never would have met former boyfriend Tristan Thompson if Larsa hadn’t allegedly dated him first and brought him out to L.A. Now the Kardashian sisters want absolutely nothing to do with Larsa.

“The KarJenners are known for having each other’s backs when it comes to their tight-knit group of friends and family. They don’t speak out about their personal lives unless it’s something that’s discussed among those involved, and like any family, they don’t publicly air dirty laundry,” a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“So they feel betrayed that Larsa would not only do this interview and talk about their family behind their backs, but also say things that are hurtful and unnecessary,” the insider continues. Fan noticed there was trouble between Larsa and the sisters when they unfollowed each other on Instagram around July 22. It coincided with Kanye’s public meltdown over the summer where the threatened to divorce the 40-year-old. Kim attributed Kanye’s issues to his battle with bipolar disorder at the time.

“I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” Larsa said during an interview with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on their Hollywood Raw podcast. She added that he would call her up at all hours of the night to “rant” and that “[Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking….I don’t even know what,” she confessed. “He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that.”

“Larsa was a trusted friend for Kim and everyone in the Kardashian family. So for her to air her thoughts the way she did was a huge betrayal of their trust. The family is more disappointed than anything and they don’t imagine being friends with her ever again,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

Larsa also touched a nerve when she told Dax and Adam that she was dating Tristan, 29, just days before he and Khloe, 36, got together for the first time. “I was seeing him, I had him come to LA. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them,” Scotty Pippen’s estranged wife explained. She went on to claim, “Then a week later, maybe 10 days later, [Tristan] started seeing Khloe.”

“Larsa brought Tristan to LA, but Khloe doesn’t believe for one second that she was dating Tristan right before she was,” our first source tells us. “And for Larsa to talk about Kanye like that and to say he’s brainwashing everybody is really disheartening, especially given Larsa’s history with Kim.” The two ladies were once so close, and often photographed together on a regular basis doing BFF things like shopping and hitting the town together.

Larsa’s interview was the first major explanation she’d given as to why she seemed to have a falling out with the Kardashians over the summer. But whatever went down personally, Kim is appalled that Larsa made it public. “Despite their falling out, Kim hoped that there would be a level of mutual respect where you just don’t say certain things like that,” our source adds. “Sadly, there’s no hope of a reconciliation at this point and this seems like her way of trying to stay relevant.”