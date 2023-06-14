‘RHONY’s Kelly Bensimon Claims She Lost 10 Lbs. From Having ‘A Lot Of Sex’: It’s ‘Cardio’

Kelly Bensimon, 55, admitted she lost weight from doing “a lot of sports” and having “a lot of sex,” in a new interview with the Daily Mail. The Real Housewives of New York City star also opened up about going through menopause and the aftereffects she’s had from it. “My body is in the shape it is because I do so many different sports. I also have a lot of sex because that’s cardio,” she told the outlet.

“My body started to change after menopause,” she added. “I have lost 9 inches from working out and dieting: I started out at 145 [pounds] now I’m 135.” The beauty, who is the mother of Sea, 25, and Thadeus, 23, also talked about the importance of not going hungry and the kind of food she’s been consuming while staying fit.

“As a mother-of-two and an ex-model, I understand the ramifications of being too thin,” she explained. “I was making salads with lots of salad dressing before but now, when I go to Sweetgreen, I just use a little olive oil because you don’t realize how much calories are in dressing. I eat so much more than I ever did, but I cut out carbs six days a week.”

She went on to give some advice about decisions when eating. “Don’t eat banana cake, instead eat a croissant: There’s 600 calories in a slice of banana cake but people think it’s healthy and less than 300 in a croissant,” she said before adding she wants to maintain her body confidence through exercising as well. “Stand! It’s about being healthy and fit. A body in motion stays in motion. Healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle are the keys to turning back the clock.”

Kelly’s comments about her weight loss come after she split from her photographer husband Gilles Bensimon in 2007. She has since been romantically linked to a mystery man, whom she described as an “amazing athlete” to Page Six. “[He’s] very, very smart, so I feel really blessed to know him, and I’m really excited to see where it goes with him,” she also told the outlet about her new beau in April 2022. “He’s very, very talented in sports. I love it.”

When Kelly’s not busy with her exercise and diet routine, she’s filming reality TV. She is set to star in the upcoming series Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.