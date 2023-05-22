Luann & Sonja Get Down & Dirty In Wild Trailer For ‘RHONY’ Spinoff ‘Welcome To Crappie Lake’: Watch

They’re definitely not in Manhattan anymore! The Real Housewives of New York City alums Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are totally out of their element in the trailer for their Bravo spinoff show Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. The dynamic duo travel to the small town of Benton, Illinois, where the mayor puts them to work to spruce up the town that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “All I know about Benton is that I know it’s very hot, they have some lakes,” Luann says in the trailer.

Luann and Sonja are called “celebrities”by the town residents as they take on important tasks like building a park, increasing tourism, upgrading an animal shelter, and performing an end of summer show. “We’re never afraid to get our hands dirty,” Sonja says. There’s also a surprise appearance by Paula Abdul, who helps Sonja and Luann with their performance. The trailer ends with Luann calling out Sonja for having a vibrator. Classic!

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake premieres with back-to-back half-hour episodes on Sunday, July 9 at 9 pm ET. The show will move to its regular time slot (10 PM ET) on Sunday, July 16, following the season 14 premiere of RHONY, which features an all new cast. The series will also be available to stream on Peacock.

News of Luann and Sonja’s Simple Life-style reality show broke in the summer of 2022, but Luann couldn’t give any details when she did an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at the time. “Listen, I can’t confirm anything yet,” the cabaret star said, before confirming that she’d love to do such a show with Sonja. “Absolutely. Right up my alley, don’t you think?” Luann also told us at the time that she show was “a great idea.”

Luann and Sonja were both let go from RHONY after season 13, alongside their longtime co-star Ramona Singer. However, the iconic trio is reuniting for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, which will also star Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman. The Peacock show will film in June in St. Barts, which the RHONY women previously visited during the flagship show’s fifth season.