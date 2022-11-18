Andy Cohen Breaks His Silence On Lizzy Savetsky Leaving ‘RHONY’ Reboot: ‘It’s An Unfortunate Situation’ (Exclusive)

Andy Cohen has broken his silence about the anti-semitism controversy on The Real Housewives of New York City reboot. After Jewish influencer and activist Elizabeth “Lizzy” Savetsky announced her exit from the series after dealing with anti-semitism, Andy, who is Jewish, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Lizzy’s public statement “represented her feelings” on the matter. “It’s an unfortunate situation,” the Bravo boss also said, while promoting his new partnership with FRESCA Mixed.

Lizzy, 36, confirmed her exit from the new RHONY show in the middle of filming on Nov. 16. “I will not be continuing on The Real Housewives of NYC. As a proud orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in this series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience,” the mother-of-three wrote on Instagram. “Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family,” she continued. “I’m looking forward to my next chapter. Stay tuned — and thank you for your support!”

Andy, 54, told HollywoodLife how he spoke out against anti-semitism on Twitter about a month before Lizzy quit the series. “I was stunned by the responses. And I always knew that social media could really be a cesspool, but it’s really brutal,” the Watch What Happens Live host said. “And this this is a rough time we’re living in and this is a serious thing.” Andy also said about Lizzy, “and so I wish her well.”

It was Andy who officially announced Lizzy as a cast member on the RHONY reboot at Day 3 of BravoCon 2022 last month. Lizzy, who calls herself a “Proud Jew & Zionist” in her Instagram bio, filmed with co-stars Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield for just a few weeks, before she quit the show.