Lizzy Savetsky: 5 Things To Know About The ‘RHONY’ Star Leaving Reboot Over Anti-Semitism

Lizzy Savetsky was slated to be on the highly anticipated ‘Real Housewives of New York’ reboot

She reportedly left the show as filming was still underway due to antisemitic comments she received after her involvement was announced

Lizzy is a beloved Jewish influencer, activist, and mother of three kids

Elizabeth “Lizzy” Savetsky quit the Real Housewives of New York City reboot in the middle of filming in November 2022 due to the overwhelming number of antisemitic comments she received after her involvement in the project was announced, Page Six reported. The social media influencer is Jewish and was “scared” by the hate comments, according to an insider for the outlet. “As soon as she was announced, she was getting insane threats and anti-Semitism on social media,” a second source confirmed.

Lizzy, who boasts 220,000 followers on Instagram, calls herself a “Proud Jew & Zionist” in her bio. She frequently posts about her Jewish faith, educates people about Jewish traditions, chooses a Yiddish word each week to share with her followers, and even has a mini-series with her 10-year-old daughter, Stella, called “Stella’s Torah Corner”. The mini-series features Stella enthusiastically explaining different portions of the Torah each week.

As an influencer, she also posts about skincare, fashion, and family. Of course, there is much more about Lizzy aside from her influencing. Read on to learn five things about Lizzy Savetsky following her exit from the RHONY reboot.

Lizzy Is A Proud Wife

Lizzy is married to Dr. Ira Savetsky, a plastic surgeon that specializes in aesthetic surgery for the face, nose, breasts, and body, per his Instagram bio. They met after Lizzy and her childhood friend went on a Birthright Israel. Her friend fell in love with and married Birthright counselor Mickey Bar. Mickey was a close friend of Ira, who introduced the pair. However, it wasn’t love at first sight.

The precious couple sparked a romance three years after their original introduction, when Ira attended Lizzy’s performance in a Tribeca club with the plan to ask her out. “I was a unicorn, a Jew, from Texas, still finding my religion,” she recalled to the Texas Jewish Post (TJP) in October 2022. “He was born and raised in an observant family. Ultimately, it worked!”

Lizzy Has Three Kids

Lizzy is the doting mother of three beautiful kids: Stella, 10, Juliet, 8, and Ollie, 2. She has been very vocal about her fertility struggles, including in her post to celebrate her son’s second birthday on Sept. 30, 2022. “Happy birthday to my tiny but mighty little man!! Your middle name is Strong because you survived against all odds,” she began in her sweet post. “They told us you wouldn’t make it early on in pregnancy, but you proved everyone wrong. We nearly lost you again to placenta abruption at the end, but you flew right out in one push in the nick of time.”

She continued, “You spent your first 11 days in the NICU with low blood sugar. You’ve been making up for that ever since! … Ollie, you were worth every moment of the years of heartache, anxiety, and trauma through infertility, pregnancy loss, and pregnancy complications. You were worth every tear-soaked prayer. I still look at your miraculous face in disbelief every day.”

Lizzy decided to create something positive from her pain, which materialized as the Real Love, Real Loss movement. The movement raises money for the Israel Defense Forces. “I needed to do something tangible,” she explained to the Texas Jewish Post. “All donors ‘received’ a letter in the Torah in the merit of the soul they’d lost.”

Lizzy Is College-Educated

Lizzy studied music and business at New York City’s prestigious New York University. Originally from Fort Worth, Texas, Lizzy completed a childhood dream when she moved to New York for her studies, as she fell in love with the hustle and bustle of the big city after she visited it for the first time as a child with her grandmother, according to TJP.

Lizzy then furthered her studies at Jerusalem’s Neve Yerushalayim and later at the University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated with her master’s degree in reading, writing, and literacy. Ira proposed to her during her admissions interview at UPenn. After graduating, Lizzy headed back to New York City to pursue a career in public relations.

Lizzy continues to learn by vigorously studying the Torah. She does so each week by opening up her home for a group study and then sharing her findings on social media. “Lizzy wanted to learn, and she’s brought others along. Not only are we learning at home, she then shares clips to her audience,” Rabbi Ariel Rackovsky raved to TJP. “The learning continues and sharing Torah on her platform enhances it all.”

Lizzy Is A Matchmaker

Lizzy is not just an influencer and activist; she’s a matchmaker! In Oct. 2021, her IGTV dating series, Beshert, premiered. The matchmaking series and Instagram account features young Jewish men and women looking for love. “It’s absolutely exciting and I want to help people find their soulmates,” she gushed to the TJP.

She Is A Member of The Moise Safra Center

Lizzy also promotes the Moise Safra Center on social media, which a New York City-based paid community for Jewish people. “We will grow together in the coming years, as we celebrate family milestones, attend and cheer at community sports events, gather at lectures and programs, and volunteer for those less fortunate,” the club’s “About Us” page reads. “Jewish values, philosophies, Hebrew, and Torah learning will be woven throughout our programming and special events.” The club features rental spaces for events, a pool, a fitness center, basketball courts, culinary and art studios, and dance and yoga spaces. While she promotes the safe space for Jewish families, she is not on its board.