‘RHONY: Legacy’ Confirmed As ‘RHUGT’ Season 5 With Ramona, Luann, & More

It’s a big day for fans of The Real Housewives of New York City. After so much speculation about the RHONY: Legacy cast, Peacock announced May 15 that six former stars from the Big Apple-based franchise are reuniting for season 5 of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. The upcoming season, officially titled Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, will star Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman. The season will begin filming in June in St. Barts, which the RHONY women previously visited during the flagship show’s fifth season. The upcoming season of RHUGT will premiere sometime after RHUGT season 4, which features a different crop of former Housewives from multiple cities.

. oxoo oox

ooo oo oxoxo

ooo xxo ooo oo

xo o oxxo xoxxo

oxo xoooo o ox

ooo /o/o

/ /

🍎 | /

| 0 |

| | 🍎

/

Kelly🍎 Luann🍎 Dorinda🍎

Sonja🍎 Ramona🍎 Kristen🍎#RHUGT S5 — Peacock (@peacock) May 15, 2023

#RHUGT Season 5 will see Luann, Sonja, Ramona, Kristen, Kelly and Dorinda heading to St. Bart’s! #RHONY ✈️ pic.twitter.com/K7kBpCrgxY — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) May 15, 2023

RHONY: Legacy was first announced in March 2022, when Bravo boss Andy Cohen confirmed to Variety that the franchise would be rebooted for season 14 (which premieres in July) with a brand new cast, while a spinoff series was planned with all former stars. But in January 2023, Page Six broke the new that Bravo “has no plans” to move forward with the Legacy show. Andy later shut down this report on Twitter, giving fans hope that RHONY: Legacy could still happen.

It’s a bit surprising that Ramona is part of the new show, since she had previously shaded RHONY: Legacy. She called the series “The Loser Show” in an interview with Carlos King. “The Legacy show, how could it be really good? The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways,” Ramona said to Carlos. Ramona later claimed on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast in March 2023 that, as far as she knew, the spinoff show was “not happening” anymore.

RHONY season 13 had low ratings and a negative fan reaction, which was the reason for the big change to the franchise. When Andy first revealed the plans for RHONY Legacy in 2022, he said at the time, “This is a series where you’re going to expect to see fan-favorites from the show’s great history. It’s organic, you know? They were in each other’s lives, and they are in each other’s lives. We’re looking at people who are beloved by fans.”