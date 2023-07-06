Luann de Lesseps Says Sonja Morgan Had A Love ‘Affair’ While Filming ‘Crappie Lake’ (Exclusive)

Luann and Sonja had a lot of fun while filming their new Bravo spinoff, 'Welcome To Crappie Lake', and they dished all about it during this new EXCLUSIVE interview.

July 6, 2023
Image Credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New York City alums Sonja Morgan, 59, and Luann de Lesseps, 58, were aching for the touch of a man while filming their new Bravo reality show, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. And according to our exclusive interview with the ladies on the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, one of them definitely got lucky. While Sonja noted that she had difficulty finding romance since “mostly, people are married” in Benton, Illinois, Luann said her good pal still engaged in a “little affair”.

Sonja revealed that she, Luann, and this mystery man from New Orleans went mudding together while filming the show, which premieres this Sunday, July 9 on Bravo, and she pretended to like it so she “could sleep with him”. Fortunately for her, it worked. She didn’t divulge too much about their intimate time behind closed doors, but Sonja did tell us, “It was [worth it]”.

But that’s not the only fun they had while helping spruce up the small town in Illinois. The two Manhattanites lived in the local motel while filming their spinoff, and it often led to some hilarious moments. At one point, Sonja said Luann accused her of hiding her soy creamer. Sonja claimed she didn’t, but she had six bottles of her own, so she gave one to Luann. Unfortunately, she “didn’t leave it in the fridge,” so Luann “got diarrhea.”

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan star in Bravo’s ‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome To Crappie Lake’ (Bravo)

“Well, it was just that much thinner, darling,” Luann joked.

And that’s just a hint of the funny banter you’ll see when you tune in to the new series. While viewers will see Luann and Sonja building a new park, celebrating Christmas in July, increasing tourism, and planning an end-of-summer performance for the town of Benton — a town that took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic — they’ll also watch the ladies eating testicles at a “testicle festival,” go diving in a lake for catfish, cleaning dirty motel rooms, riding monster trucks and so much more! It’s a show you don’t want to miss.

 

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake debuts with back-to-back half-hour episodes Sunday, July 9, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. The show will then move to its regular time slot on Sunday, July 16, at 10 p.m. ET, following the season 14 premiere of the newly-rebooted Real Housewives of New York City.

