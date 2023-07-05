Demi Moore, 60, Celebrates Fourth Of July In Blue String Bikini: Photos & Video

Demi Moore, 60, looked fabulous on the Fourth of July. The Ghost actress wore a blue string bikini as she enjoyed time outside by herself on the holiday in her Instagram post. Demi shared two photos of herself soaking up the sun with her small dog, as well as a video of herself jumping up and down on a float in a lake. Demi’s bikini highlighted her sexy skinny body.

In the first photo, Demi snapped a selfie as she held her puppy in her hand. The mom-of-three had on a pair of sunglasses and a blue pendant necklace that matched the color of her swimsuit. She let her dark brunette hair down and smiled for the camera. In the second photo, Demi laid on a cushion on the grass, with her dog sitting on top of her. She captioned her post, “Happy Independence Day! Don’t forget your SPF,” with a bunch of heart emojis.

Demi was told how good she looks by her followers in the comments section. “Looking amazing as always,” one fan said, while another wrote, “You’re as young as you feel!!!” Demi’s famous pal Paris Hilton also gave her a compliment by commenting a heart-eyes emoji underneath the 4th of July bikini footage. Demi truly looks incredible for 60 years old!

It’s been an exciting year so far for Demi, who became a grandmother for the first time in the spring. Demi’s daughter Rumer Willis, 34, gave birth to daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis on April 18. Rumer revealed on the Informed Pregnancy podcast that Demi was there as the doula helped Rumer give birth in a bathtub at home. Rumer’s husband Derek Richard Thomas and her sisters Tallulah Willis, 29, and Scout LaRue Willis, 31, were there for the birthing experience, as well.

Demi shares her three daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, 68. Sadly, Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia which forced him to retire from acting. And even though they’re no longer married, Demi has still been a major support system to Bruce throughout his health battle. The family even all came together to celebrate Bruce’s 68th birthday in March and Demi shared a video of the special moment, which included Bruce smiling as his loved ones sang to him.