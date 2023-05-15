Demi Moore, 60, Wears Bikini As She Holds Rumer Willis’ Baby On Mother’s Day: Photo

Demi Moore looked fabulous when she wore a tiny bikini while hugging her grandchild in a new photo for Mother’s Day. In the photo, the 60-year-old smiled for the camera while hugging her daughter, Rumer Willis’ baby girl, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

Demi posted a slideshow of black and white photos with the caption, “Circle of life. Happy Mother’s Day!” In the first photo, she smiled while wearing an animal print bikini while hugging Louetta, in the second photo she cuddled up to her daughter Rumer, and in the third photo, she posed nude while pregnant with Rumer.

The adorable photo was just one of many posts the family shared for Mother’s Day. In fact, Rumer posted a photo of her and her mom when Rumer was just a baby with the caption, “To be able to celebrate this day with you is beyond words, the privilege to walk in this path of motherhood with you by my side to support and guide me is something I have only dreamed of. Thank you for holding the most beautiful space for me as I made the transition from maiden to mother. Thank you for helping me walk through and rise to the occasion to have the birth I dreamed of. What a gift to finally truly understand the depth of love that you have for me and my sisters because of my own endless well of love I have for my daughter. I love you mom. I am filled with so much joy and gratitude. I have never been so happy in my whole life. I have dreamed of this day since before i was born.”

Rumer also posted a photo of her and her baby girl naked in the bath tub with the caption, “To my girl, my most precious girl Lou. I have waited and dreamed of you my whole life. You are more than I could have ever imagined. You have changed my life in the most profound way. It is the privilege and honor of my life to be your Mother and I will do everything and anything for you always.”