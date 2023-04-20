Demi Moore Sizzles In Tiny Leopard Print Bikini While Cuddling Her Mini Chihuahua: Photos

Spring break mood! Ghost star Demi Moore, 60, turned up the heat while she rocked an animal print bikini at the beach on Thursday. The brunette beauty took to Instagram to show off the photos of her and her Chihuahua, Pilaf, lounging outdoors on the sunny day. “Pilaf takes the beach,” she captioned the carousel of sexy bikini photos. In the first slide, Demi and her pup rested on an outdoor sofa, while in the second slide, they stepped onto the sand for a sweet snapshot.

Once the 60-year-old took to the sand, she switched up her attire a bit and added ripped denim shorts to the mix. Demi was also pictured wearing a barely there muscle tank top over her bikini, as she buried her feet in the sand. She completed the look with oversized sunglasses, her iPhone in hand, and Pilaf on her lap. So cute!

Soon after the mother-of-three shared the post with her 4.4 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react to the cute photos. “Gorgeous,” her daughter, Tallulah Willis, 29, quipped while actress Amy Landecker added, “How are you both real?!” Many were impressed with how stunning Demi looked, with a fan chiming in with, “you don’t age!” Later a second admirer noted how the weather seemed perfect to lay out. “Looks like a nice day to do just that, hope u have a beautiful day,” they penned.

Demi’s beachside hangout comes amid her daughter, Rumer Willis‘ pregnancy. The 34-year-old and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, took to Instagram on Dec. 20, 2022, to announce they were expecting their first child together, making it Demi and her ex, Bruce Willis‘ first grandchild. The 67-year-old and Demi share three daughters: Tallulah, Scout Willis, 31, and Rumer. The Striptease star has been very public about her excitement to become a grandmother, as she has shared several posts of her pregnant daughter. via Instagram

Rumer and her momma were spotted at the Versace fashion show in Los Angeles on Mar. 10, one month prior before the mom-to-be announced she plans to have an “non medicated birth.” While at the fashion show, the two ladies twinned in all-black outfits, with Demi rocking a black suit and skirt. Meanwhile, Rumer opted for a sexy little black dress and chic high heel pumps. During an Instagram video on Apr. 3, Rumer announced she would be giving birth without being under any medication. “Rumer Has It: Mama Rue Favorite @perimom.perineal.massager,” she captioned the clip of her promoting a product. “GUYS This is a game changer. This is not a ad just straight up the most magical tool. I feel so much more prepared for my non medicated birth because of this thing. If you have an questions DM me. Happy to share and talk about it.”