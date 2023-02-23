Tallulah Willis Shows Off Her Dance Moves In Pink Bikini: ‘Remembering Who I Am’

Tallulah Willis shared a few different videos of herself dancing, after having a bit of a tough time. The actress, 29, posted a hilarious clip of her busting dance moves and lip-syncing to “Time of the Season” by The Zombies in a bright pink bathing suit, before jumping into a pool on Instagram on Wednesday, February 22. She shared a few more videos as a reminder of happier times, while thanking her loved ones for support.

Along with the videos, Tallulah opened up about how she’s happier that she’s been feeling more like herself recently. “I was really big sad, for a very long while. But I’m remembering who I am,” she wrote. “Thank you for everyone who loved her all along, I’m glad I finally got to the party.”

Beside the clip of her in the pink bikini, she also shared videos of herself dancing and singing along to “When You’re Good To Mama” from the movie musical Chicago, a video with a funny filter, singing “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton, and another clip of her shaking her hips to “Super Trouper” by ABBA while wearing a red bikini. A few of the different videos also featured footage from a concert, a pottery class, and an archery lesson.

Tallulah’s series of videos came about a week after she and the rest of her family shared the sad news that her dad Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Tallulah shared a portion of the statement along with a sweet photo of her dad on the beach on her Instagram. In a statement Tallulah and her sisters (Rumer, 34, and Scout, 31), half-sisters (Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8), mom Demi Moore, 60, and step-mom Emma, 44, opened up about knowing more about the actor’s diagnosis. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” they wrote. “We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families. “

At the end of the statement, the family thanked the many fans who have shown support for the actor after he was diagnosed. “Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us,” they wrote. “Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”