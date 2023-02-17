Scout Willis Admits She’s ‘Emotionally Tired’ After Her Family Reveals Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis

Hours after Bruce Willis’ family revealed on February 16 that the 67-year-old had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his 31-year-old daughter Scout Willis took to Instagram to reveal her reaction to her father’s diagnosis going public. “Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet in awe of the love so many people have for my papa,” she captioned a photo of herself that she posted on her Instagram Story. She was also seen running errands that same day in California.

Bruce’s family, including his kids, wife Emma Heming, and ex-wife Demi Moore, shared a joint statement that revealed a health update about The Sixth Sense star. They thanked everyone for the “outpouring of love and compassion” for Bruce over the past year.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the family said in a statement on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website.

The family noted that there are “no treatments for the disease” at the moment, but they have hope that can change in the future. “As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research. Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families,” the statement continued.

Nearly a year ago, the family announced that Bruce had been diagnosed with aphasia. Because his diagnosis impacted his “cognitive abilities,” the actor decided to step away from acting. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the family said at the time. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Bruce’s family has remained united as they rally around him. Bruce is currently married to Emma, and they have two daughters together, Evelyn and Mabel. They’ve stayed close to Bruce’s first wife, Demi, over the years. Bruce and Demi have 3 daughters: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Rumer is currently expecting her first child, which will make Bruce a first-time grandfather in 2023.