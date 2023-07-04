Jimmy Fallon & More Stars Celebrate 4th Of July With Their Families

View gallery

While the Fourth of July is a celebration of America’s independence from England, it’s also a wonderful opportunity to spend time with family and friends. Of course, plenty of celebrities take advantage of the holiday as a wonderful opportunity to bond with their loved ones, and celebrate over some barbecue, beach days, drinks, and family fun.

Tons of stars like Jimmy Fallon, Kendall Jenner, and many more shared glimpses of their celebrations on social media. HollywoodLife has rounded up some of the different stars who have posted from their Fourth of July festivities here!

Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show host took advantage of the long weekend and soaked in some sun with his family with a day on the water. The comedian, 48, shared a photo of himself standing on a dock with his wife Nancy Juvonen, 56, and their two daughters: Frances Cole, 8, and Winnie Rose, 9. The whole family was all smiles as they enjoyed some beautiful weather. “I agreed to take this photo only if I could stand on the dry side of the dock. Happy 2nd of July!” he quipped.

Lori Harvey, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, & Hailey Bieber

Lori Harvey shared that she was spending the holiday with some very famous friends. The model, 26, shared a TikTok video, revealing that she was rocking a tight white dress for her July 4th festivities. She later shared another clip with her and her friends in a lineup, each revealing the next person and their outfit. The video began with Lori, but as she stepped to the side, she revealed Hailey Bieber, 26, in a dress with a leg slit, followed by Kendall Jenner, 27, in a plunging mini-dress. After another friend’s white outfit was shown, Kim Kardashian, 42, stepped out in a form-fitting white crop top and matching skirt, followed by another pal.

Hailey was also spotted at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party later with her husband Justin Bieber, 29. Kendall also shared a few videos from her festivities, where she showed that she was enjoying the holiday with some of her 818 Tequila.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, 53, also shared that she was having some people over for the holiday weekend in a video where she said she was going to get some Delola from a liquor store in Sag Harbor. “I’m really excited. I love holiday weekends. I love spending time with family and friends,” J.Lo said in the clip, where she also spoke about what she loves about her craft cocktail brand. Aside from her vlog, she was also spotted enjoying Michael Rubins’ July 4th party with her husband Ben Affleck, 50, and his daughter, Violet, 17.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson, 43, shared that she rang in the holiday weekend with some loved ones at a Disney theme park. “Happy 4th July!” the Australian actress wrote. “Love spending it with these characters! And America really is the BEST when it comes to entertainment!”