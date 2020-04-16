With a ‘Brave New World’ comes brave new style for Demi Moore. The actress goes blonde for a look far from her signature brunette locks in the first teaser for the new Peacock series.

Welcome to New London — things are different here. Peacock, NBC’s new streaming platform, released the first trailer for Brave New World, and the series looks just as intense and strange as the iconic Aldous Huxley novel. Blink and you’ll miss it, but the first teaser for the drama features a small glimpse at Demi Moore in character as Linda, and she’s barely recognizable. Instead of her signature, long raven locks, Demi, 57, is wearing a bouncy blonde wig for her role as the society defector. You can really only tell that it’s Demi interacting with her onscreen son (Solo‘s Alden Ehrenreich, 30) in the clip because of her famous raspy voice. Compare the two pics below of Demi with her natural hair, and Demi as a blonde, below!

Brave New World is an ambitious adaptation of the 1932 novel, which takes place in a futuristic, utopian society. In New London, they’ve seemingly achieved harmony by outlawing monogamy, money, family, privacy, and the way history is recorded — along with taking a wild drug called Soma. But outside the walls of the community lies the Savage Lands, where Demi’s character (and that blonde hair) was banished when she became pregnant. You see, New London has eliminated the need for childbirth by genetically engineering children in a lab. With her son, John the Savage, now an adult, she wants nothing more for him to return to their seemingly idyllic homeland. “There’s no pain there, John. No fear,” Demi tells Alden in the teaser trailer. “I want that for you.”

What she doesn’t know, is that John’s return to New London is going to wreak havoc, and upend everything the society believes in. While we only get this teensy tiny look at Linda in the series’ first teaser, she plays a major role in the story. Hopefully, the next clip will reflect that. Blonde Demi appears at the 00:20 mark — watch above!

Brave New World also stars Downton Abbey‘s Jessica Brown Findlay, Game of Thrones‘ Harry Lloyd, and The Originals actor Joseph Morgan, among so many other greats. There’s no release date announced yet, but Peacock launches July 15.