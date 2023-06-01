Tallulah Willis Reveals She Dropped To 84 Lbs. Amidst Anorexia Battle As Fiance ‘Dumped’ Her

Tallulah Willis secretly split from her fiance, Dillon Buss, in June 2022. She revealed the news in a piece for Vogue, which was published on May 31. Tallulah had been diagnosed with anorexia nervosa three years before the breakup, and was struggling in the spring of 2022. “I weighed about 84 pounds,” she revealed. “I was always freezing. I was calling mobile IV teams to come to my house, and I couldn’t walk in my Los Angeles neighborhood because I was afraid of not having a place to sit down and catch my breath.”

When Dillon “dumped” Tallulah, she said her family “stepped in” and had her admitted to Driftwood Recovery in Texas. She was there until October. During her stay, Tallulah was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder, which “impairs the ability to regulation emotions and find stability in relationships,” she shared. The 29-year-old said she is feeling “a lot better” these days, although she’s aware that her recovery will likely be lifelong.

Now that she is able to be more present, Tallulah is focused on her family, especially her father, Bruce Willis, who is battling dementia. “I can bring him energy that’s bright and sunny, no matter where I’ve been,” she explained. “In the past I was so afraid of being destroyed by sadness, but finally, I feel that I can show up and be relied upon. I can savor that time, hold my dad’s hand, and feel that it’s wonderful. I know that trials are looming, that this is the beginning of grief, but that whole thing about loving yourself before you can love someone else – it’s real.”

In her essay, Tallulah admitted that she’d been “reluctant” to talk about her anorexia diagnosis in the past. She explained that since getting sober at age 20, she found that restricting food was the “last vice [she] got to hold onto.” The real eating restrictions began, though, when she was 25 and diagnosed with ADHD after being admitted into a Malibu treatment facility. The medications she was put on for ADHD suppressed her appetite. “My friends and family were terrified and I dismissed it,” she admitted.

Tallulah and Dillon had gotten engaged in May 2021, about a year before secretly breaking up. Before the proposal, Dillon quarantined with Tallulah and her blended family, including mom Demi Moore and stepmom Emma Heming, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.