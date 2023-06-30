Gisele Bundchen, 42, Goes Surfing In A Tiny Black Bikini While Vacationing In Costa Rica: Photo

Gisele Bundchen caught some waves just hours before Shakira took a surf lesson at the same spot.

June 30, 2023
Gisele Bundchen surfing
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Is there anything Gisele Bundchen can’t do? The 42-year-old model looked calm, cool, and collected when she was photographed surfing in Costa Rica on Thursday, June 29. As seen in the below photo, she caught a wave with her orange surfboard. Gisele looked sporty in a matching black two-piece.

Gisele Bundchen surfing
Gisele Bundchen catches a wave in Costa Rica on June 29, 2023 (Photo: BACKGRID)

Gisele was there with at least one of her kids, as she was also pictured holding hands with her 10-year-old daughter Vivian as they both walked out of the surf. Gisele is also the proud mother of her 13-year-old son, Benjamin. He was not photographed during the surf session. Both Benjamin and Vivian recently enjoyed a boating trip off the coast of Europe with their father, Tom Brady, who shared videos of them jumping off the side of their luxury yacht and into the beautiful blue water below. Before that, they got some quality family time in while vacationing in Brazil with their mom.

The beach was a celebrity hot spot on Thursday, as Shakira was photographed taking a surf lesson later on in the day at the same location as Gisele. It’s not clear if the Costa Rican beach trips are a weird coincidence, or if Gisele and Shakira, 46, caught up while soaking in the rays of the stunning Central American coastline. The two are friends, as they were spotted bonding over dinner at Makoto in Miami, Fla. just last month. Gisele and Shakira’s kids were also present, as they are all just a few years apart. The “BZRP Music Sessions #53” singer shares her kids, Sasha, 7, and Milan, 7, with her ex-husband, soccer pro Gerard Pique.

Both global stars split from their husbands over the last year. Gisele and Tom, 45, confirmed their marriage was over after months of breakup rumors in Oct. 2022. Meanwhile, Gerard, 36, and Shakira announced they were separating after 11 years together in June 2022. While Tom confirmed his and Gisele’s split was amicable, the same cannot be said for Shakira, who even accused her ex of cheating.

Tom Brady Mother's Day post
Tom Brady’s May 14, 2023 caption to the mothers in his life (Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram)

Tom has given Gisele a couple of kind shout-outs in the last few months, showing that there truly is no bad blood between them. In May, Tom included Gisele in a sweet Mother’s Day post, in which he praised her, his own mom, and Bridget Moynahan, the mother of his oldest son, Jack, 15, for having irreplaceable “love, compassion and kindness”, as seen above. He also applauded his and Gisele’s ability to effortlessly co-parenting together.

