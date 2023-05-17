Shakira & Gisele Enjoy Dinner Together With Their Adorable Kids in Miami: Photos

It was a meeting of the footballers’ ex-wives club on Tuesday (May 16). Shakira and Gisele Bundchen had dinner at Makoto in Miami, Florida. For this lovely time out, Gisele, 42, brought along her and Tom Brady‘s kids – Vivian and Benjamin Brady – while Shakira, 46, was accompanied by her and Gerard Pique‘s sons, Sasha and Milan Pique Mebarak. Shakira’s rich locks draped across her camisole-style dress, while Gisele’s blonde hair flowed freely in the Miami breeze. The supermodel opted for a white top and faded blue jeans for the dinner date. The kids, however, kept it casual; the boys dressed in t-shirts, while Vivian, 10, wore a colorful dress.

The two single moms exited separately when the dinner was over. Gisele and Shakira have a lot in common. In addition to both women being from South America – Gisele hails from Brazil while Shakira proudly reps Colombia – they both ended their long-term relationships last year. In June 2022, Shakira and Gerard, 36, announced they were separating after 11 years together. A few months later, in October, Tom, 45, and Gisele confirmed the rumors of their breakup by announcing they finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Similarly, both Tom and Gerard announced their retirement following their respective splits. In November, the soccer star hung up his jersey after eighteen seasons, most of which were played for Barcelona in La Liga. In February 2023, Tom Brady retired for a second time, having faked out the American football world the year before. “Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring. For good,” he said. Four months later, Tom stuck to his word.

There were no men at the Miami mealtime between these newly single moms. Gisele has spoken out against rumors of her dating Joaquim Valente and Jeffrey Soffer, saying the former is just “our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust,” while denying knowing the latter at all. Shakira was, oddly, the source of speculation that she and Tom Cruise had something going on after they chatted each other up at the Miami Grand Prix on May 7. However, TMZ reported that Shakira was “very much single” and that they were being friendly because they have a mutual friend, racer Lewis Hamilton.

However, Gerard has gone public with his new relationship with Clara Chia shortly after his and Shakira’s split, which she has addressed in song (numerous times.) In March, Page Six reported that Tom had dipped back into the dating pool, but nothing publicly has happened since then.