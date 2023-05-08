Tom Cruise & Newly Single Shakira Seen Animatedly Chatting At Miami Grand Prix: Watch

They may be an unlikely pair, but Tom Cruise and Shakira looked like they were getting along well as they caught up while attending the Miami Grand Prix on May 7. A video showed Tom listening intently as Shakira animately spoke to him. However, their conversation was quickly interrupted when one of the singer’s sons jumped into her arms and took her attention away. Tom appeared to have a smile on his face as he watched the interaction go down. At another point during the day, they were seen together down by the racetrack, as well.

Shakira and Tom Cruise spotted at the Miami Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/ARLs6ovLpB — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 7, 2023

It’s been nearly a year since Shakira announced her separation from ex, Gerard Pique, after nearly ten years together. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a joint statement in June 2022. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” The exes are parents to sons Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10, and in Nov. 2022, they signed a custody agreement to avoid a legal battle. Shakira has since moved with the kids to Miami.

Since the breakup, Shakira has not been subtle in her public shading of Gerard. The soccer player has moved on with Clara Chia, and Shakira has not shied away from shading him in her music and more. Perhaps the most scathing diss was on her January song “BZRP Music Sessions #53” with Bizzarrap. “You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger,” she sings on the track. ” Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.” She also references her ex’s new relationship, adding, “A wolf like me doesn’t have time for novices like you. I was too much for you, that’s why you’re now with someone more like yourself.”

During a March 2023 interview, Shakira expanded on the healing process of writing the song. “I’ve had a very rough year after my separation and writing this song has been so important to me,” she shared. “It’s been a healthy way to channel my emotions.”

Meanwhile, Tom has been extremely private about his dating life since his split from Katie Holmes in 2012. The stars were married for five years and had one daughter together, Suri, now 17, together. Tom also has two adopted children with ex Nicole Kidman.