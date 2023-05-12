Shakira & Tom Cruise: The Truth About Whether They’re Dating After Grand Prix Sighting

Shakira and Tom Cruise looked comfortable with one another as they chatted each other up at the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, but there’s nothing romantic going on between them, according to TMZ. The site reports that Shakira is “very much single” and that she and Tom simply run in the same circle because of mutual friend, Lewis Hamilton, who is a Formula 1 racer. Lewis reportedly invited both stars as his guests to the event in Miami, which is why they were hanging out by the racetrack.

Meanwhile, Shakira also spent time with Lewis on May 10, but TMZ says there’s nothing romantic going on between those two either. Lewis was photographed giving Shakira a helping hand as she boarded a boat with him and some of their friends in Miami, but it was “all friendly.” TMZ’s source claims that Shakira “is not interested in dating right now” following her 2022 split from Gerard Pique.

Shakira has not been shy about vocalizing how hurt she was after her relationship with Gerard, who she shares two sons with, ended. Gerard started dating his new girlfriend, Clara Chia, shortly after the split, and Shakira has shaded the relationship in multiple songs. “Seeing you with the new one hurt me,” Shakira sang on her Feb. 2023 song “TQG” with Karol G. “But I’m now focusing on me. What we lived, I forgot, and that’s what has offended you.”

In Jan. 2023, she teamed up with Bizarrap on the song “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” where she took direct shots at Gerard and Clara, as well. “I was too much for you, that’s why you’re now with someone more like yourself,” she said in the song. The lyrics also included, “You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger, women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”

Shakira and Gerard announced their separation in June 2022, and settled custody over their sons in December. Shakira has moved with the boys from Barcelona to Miami following the arrangement being settled out of court.