Shakira & Tom Cruise: The Truth About Whether They’re Dating After Grand Prix Sighting

Five days after Shakira and Tom Cruise were photographed chatting it up in Miami, their relationship status has been revealed.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 12, 2023 8:00AM EDT
shakira tom cruise
Shakira sparks new romance rumors as she enjoys a Miami boat trip with F1 ace Lewis Hamilton hours after the pair crossed paths at a fancy restaurant. The newly single and highly eligible bachelorette was picked up by the British-born racing star at the back of her own $20 million Miami Beach mansion on Wednesday. She was seen accepting Hamilton's offer of a hand, with the decorated Mercedes driver promptly got to his feet as she climbed aboard. They were accompanied on the cruise by heavily tattooed American fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, one of Hamilton's closest friends. It came the day after the two had crossed paths as Shakira made her way into Miami's upscale Cipriani restaurant, where Hamilton was dining out with pals on Tuesday evening. Speculation is now mounting around a potential new love match for the 46-year-old pop diva, who was also linked to Tom Cruise earlier this week amid reports the actor was "extremely interested" in pursuing her after they chatted at the Miami Grand Prix last weekend. But it seems she may be more interested in Hamilton, who competed in the flashy event. On Wednesday, she showed off her toned legs and torso in a flirty fringed lilac bikini top and matching shorts, wearing her famous long wavy hair loose over her shoulders. She was all smiles as she boarded the vessel which pulled up on Biscayne Bay behind her lavish waterfront pad. The 'Hips Don't Lie' songstress returned later on looking relaxed and went barefoot as she climbed back onto her personal dock. Shakira is newly single after splitting from soccer star Gerard Pique after 12 years. The former couple share two children, Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10. 10 May 2023 Pictured: Shakira and Lewis Hamilton. Photo credit: RM/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA979957_039.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: BARNI Cristiano/ATP/SPP/Shutterstock

Shakira and Tom Cruise looked comfortable with one another as they chatted each other up at the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, but there’s nothing romantic going on between them, according to TMZ. The site reports that Shakira is “very much single” and that she and Tom simply run in the same circle because of mutual friend, Lewis Hamilton, who is a Formula 1 racer. Lewis reportedly invited both stars as his guests to the event in Miami, which is why they were hanging out by the racetrack.

Meanwhile, Shakira also spent time with Lewis on May 10, but TMZ says there’s nothing romantic going on between those two either. Lewis was photographed giving Shakira a helping hand as she boarded a boat with him and some of their friends in Miami, but it was “all friendly.” TMZ’s source claims that Shakira “is not interested in dating right now” following her 2022 split from Gerard Pique.

shakira tom cruise
Shakira and Tom Cruise at the Grand Prix. (BARNI Cristiano/ATP/SPP/Shutterstock)

Shakira has not been shy about vocalizing how hurt she was after her relationship with Gerard, who she shares two sons with, ended. Gerard started dating his new girlfriend, Clara Chia, shortly after the split, and Shakira has shaded the relationship in multiple songs. “Seeing you with the new one hurt me,” Shakira sang on her Feb. 2023 song “TQG” with Karol G. “But I’m now focusing on me. What we lived, I forgot, and that’s what has offended you.”

shakira gerard pique
Shakira and Gerard Pique in 2014. (Shutterstock)

In Jan. 2023, she teamed up with Bizarrap on the song “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” where she took direct shots at Gerard and Clara, as well. “I was too much for you, that’s why you’re now with someone more like yourself,” she said in the song. The lyrics also included, “You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger, women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”

Shakira and Gerard announced their separation in June 2022, and settled custody over their sons in December. Shakira has moved with the boys from Barcelona to Miami following the arrangement being settled out of court.

