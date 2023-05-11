Shakira Stuns In Fringe Bikini Top For Boat Day With Lewis Hamilton After Viral Tom Cruise Photos

Just days after she was seen chatting up Tom Cruise at the Miami Grand Prix, Shakira enjoyed a day on the water with Lewis Hamilton.

May 11, 2023 9:43AM EDT
shakira lewis hamilton
Image Credit: RM/MEGA

Shakira is living her best single life! The singer spent May 10 hanging out on a boat in Miami with a group of friends, including Formula 1 racer, Lewis Hamilton. Photos showed the racer helping Shakira get onto the boat before they set sail. Shak looked ready to soak up some sun, wearing a purple bikini top and matching skirt. Both pieces of the set had fringed, beaded detailing, and Shakira covered up with a lavender button down. She also wore sunglasses to complete her summery ensemble.

shakira lewis hamilton
Shakira on a boat with Lewis Hamilton. (RM/MEGA)

Shakira is newly single after splitting from her longtime partnerGerard Pique, in 2022. She recently moved back to Miami from Barcelona with the pair’s two children after settling a custody battle with the soccer player. The 46-year-old seems to have an interest in Formula 1, too. Just days before she hung out with Lewis, she attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami on May 7.

shakira
Shakira getting on a boat. (RM/MEGA)

At the event, Shakira made headlines for hanging out with Tom Cruise, both in the stands and on the racetrack. The two were photographed together, and a video showed them enjoying a laugh as they watched the race from a box.

Shakira’s recent music was fueled by the heartbreak she experienced after her breakup from Gerard, but in a Feb. 2023 interview, she said she was on the path to healing. “I’ve always been emotionally dependent [on men], I have to confess this,” she admitted to Enrique Acevedo. “I was in love with love. One way or another, I’ve managed to learn it from another perspective and feel that I’ll be fine on my own. When a woman has to face [hardships] in life, she comes out stronger. When you come out stronger, it means you’re learning to recognize your weaknesses and accept your vulnerability.”

shakira tom cruise
Shakira and Tom Cruise at the Miami Grand Prix. (BARNI Cristiano/ATP/SPP/Shutterstock)

She also admitted to feeling “complete” on her own. “I feel like I can depend on myself and I have two kids who depend on me. I have to be stronger than a lion,” she added. Shakira and Gerard share two sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, together.

