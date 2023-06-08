Bradley Cooper & Daughter Lea, 6, Wear Masks While Out in NYC Amidst Bad Air Quality: Photo

As smoke infiltrated the air in New York City on June 7, Bradley Cooper and his six-year-old daughter masked up to stay safe while out and about.

Image Credit: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Bradley Cooper and his six-year-old daughter, Lea, stepped out in New York City on June 7. The actor and his little girl both wore masks amidst warnings about bad air quality in the city, stemming from burning wildfires in Canada. A health advisory was put into place in the Big Apple, urging people to stay inside, if possible, as smoke consumed the sky. Those who did have to step outside were urged to wear masks, and Bradley and Lea followed protocol.

Bradley Cooper and Lea mask up in NYC. (Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

On the outing, Bradley carried his daughter’s bag and protectively held her hand amidst the busy NYC streets. Lea looked adorable in her white dress, and she covered up with a yellow mask. Meanwhile, her doting dad looked handsome as ever in a polo shirt and blue pants, paired with Nike sneakers and sunglasses.

Lea is Bradley’s only child, who he shares with his ex, Irina Shayk. The two dated for four years from 2015 until 2019, and have remained friendly as co-parents since their split. In 2022, there was even speculation that they had gotten back together, as they were spending an increasing amount of time together publicly. Bradley and Irina reportedly spent Thanksgiving together amidst their rumored reconciliation, as well. However, neither star ever confirmed the status of their relationship at the time. In May, both Bradley and Irina were in attendance at the Met Gala in New York City, and were photographed chatting within the same group of stars inside.

Bradley and Lea are often spotted out together in New York City. At the end of May, Bradley also attended Taylor Swift’s concert at MetLife Stadium, just outside Manhattan. Days later, he was photographed wearing merchandise from the tour while out in NYC.

