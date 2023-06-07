Rumer Willis, 34, Reveals She Had To Break Her Own Water While In Labor During ‘Wild’ Home Birth

Rumer Willis, 34, gave birth to her daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis on April 18, and now she’s finally revealed details about her “wild” labor and deliver experience. The actress did an interview with the Informed Pregnancy podcast released June 5 and revealed that she had to break her own water in the bathtub at home during labor. Rumer said her husband Derek Richard Thomas, her mom Demi Moore, and her sisters Tallulah Willis and Scout LaRue Willis were all there as her doula helped her deliver her baby.

“She was checking me and felt my water bag bulging, but still not popping, which was wild,” Rumer recalled. “And so, I was like, ‘Well, should we break it?’ ‘She [the doula] goes, ‘Well, you can.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ “

Rumer explained how she broke her own water. “I reached my finger up there, and I’m feeling and it was crazy. I could totally feel this little bag. It feels like a water balloon, but with a bit tougher skin,” she said, noting that the doula instructed her to push with her finger on the next contraction. “And I popped it,” Rumer said. “I think there’s a photo of me and I just have this look of shock and surprise on my face.”

The Dancing with the Stars winner continued, “I pushed a little bit… well, I didn’t push a little bit, I pushed harder than I’ve ever probably, but it was literally like I pushed, her head was out. I pushed again and her whole body was out.” Rumer said “there was no pause in between” her daughter’s head and body coming out. She also recalled that her doula and her husband Derek caught her baby, and they helped unwrap the newborn from the umbilical cord.

“We had four hands under there, under the birth stool. I’m going, ‘Give me the baby. Give the baby,’ ” Rumer said. “But then, as soon as they untangled her, she was in my arms.” Bruce Willis‘ daughter described the moment she held her baby girl for the first time as “the most ecstatic, joyful moment of my entire life.” Rumer also said she “started sobbing with joy” in front of her loved ones in the moment.

Rumer and her husband announced that she gave birth via Instagram on April 25. “Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. You are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th,” the couple wrote alongside a photo of their newborn daughter. “You are more than we ever dreamed of.” The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress first announced that she was pregnant on December 20, with a sweet photo of Derek kissing her baby bump on Instagram.