Kylie Jenner Celebrates As Daughter Stormi, 5, Graduates From Pre-K: My ‘Sweet Girl’

Kylie Jenner’s rumored romance with Timothée Chalamet took a back seat on Wednesday as the makeup mogul was busy celebrating her baby girl’s graduation! Kylie took to her Instagram on June 7 to share a sweet snap of daughter Stormi on her last day of pre-k. Rocking a black suit jacket and jeans, Kylie gifted Stormi and bouquet of flowers and a big hug on the special day.

While she wasn’t fitted in a cap and gown, Stormi still looked adorable in her white dress with her curls up in a cute ponytail. “My sweet girl graduated pre-k today 🫶🏻💐,” Kylie captioned the cute pic. The reality star’s friend, Hailey Bieber, who recently shot down rumors of a feud with Kylie’s sister Kendall, commented on the post, writing, “grown up girl 🥹🥹🥹.”

Just a few days before, Kylie — who shares Stormi and son Aire with rapper Travis Scott — had shown off what could have been an early graduation gift for Stormi, albeit a super expensive one. In a TikTok video posted Monday, Kylie reached into her bag and pulled out a toddler’s Rolex belonging to Stormi, worth $40,000! “I have Stormi’s little watch in here,” she said. “It was actually my watch, but she wore it…look how small her wrist is! She wore it to a birthday party and she didn’t want to wear it anymore.”

The watch reveal comes as Kylie’s rumored romance with Timothy appears to be heating up. The pair were pictured together for the first time, as they spent quality time with their relatives at a joint barbecue earlier this month.

The rumors about Kylie and Timothee began to swirl in early April after a video of the duo meeting up at Paris Fashion Week went viral. Stans shipping the A-listers were sent into a tizzy just a few days later when Kylie’s Range Rover was spotted parked at Timothee’s Beverly Hills home on April 13. The car was seen there again a few weeks later. It was also reported that they had met up the week prior at Los Angeles’ famous taco hut Tito’s Tacos.

Meanwhile, Travis reportedly made it known that he is not happy about Kylie’s alleged new romance. “Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. The insider added that the former couple, who split in December 2022, are “still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be” to Stormi and Aire.

An insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January that Kylie and Travis’ split was due at least in part to Travis’ unwillingness to commit to Kylie. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” the source noted.