Kylie Jenner Shows Off 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi’s $40K Rolex Watch On TikTok: Watch

Kylie Jenner, 25, is all about luxury, even when it comes to her kids! In a TikTok video posted Monday, June 5, the reality TV star reached into her bag — and pulled out a toddler’s Rolex belonging to daughter Stormi, 5, worth $40,000! “I have Stormi’s little watch in here,” she said as she held up what looked like a yellow gold Rolex “Day-Date” watch while playing a round of “What’s In My Bag?” from her car. “It was actually my watch, but she wore it…look how small her wrist is! She wore it to a birthday party and she didn’t want to wear it anymore.”

Kylie looked stunning in a white tank top as she made the “honest” video, going through a beautiful black Bottega Veneta handbag. She wore her hair down and straight, and accessorized with delicate white gold earrings and a pair of sunglasses perched above her forehead for the reveal on her purse contents. She also wore several bold rings on her fingers as she rifled through her purse, which she claimed had not been gone through at all prior to the video.

Kylie shared that she had a SKIMS hairclip (“always need a hair clip! Always!”), a bottle of Kylie Skin hand sanitizer, Kylie and Anastasia lip liners, and a compact of Glow Bombs blush in the pricey handbag. “The blushier the better!” she said as she applied dabs of the pink blush to her already-glowing cheeks.

The significance of a kindergartner wearing a $40k Rolex wasn’t lost on Kylie’s 52.6 million followers on TikTok. “Stormi having a Rolex such a slay,” commented a fan, while another wrote, “Stormi casually wearing a Rolex to a bday party,” alongside a crying emoji. Others were concerned about the potential implications of a child wearing such an expensive accessory. “The possible scratches on that Rolex from being tossed around casually KILLS ME,” remarked a follower.

Stormi is Kylie’s first child with ex Travis Scott. And the cosmetics mogul isn’t at all unaware of how much luxury her daughter enjoys. “Look what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping,” she said during a TikTok video in August of 2022. She was at the retailer with her daughter to visit a Kylie Cosmetics display. They appeared to have set up a little shopping display with posh clothing and shoes just for Stormi, as well. “Is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl,” she said in the video.