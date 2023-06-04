Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber Sunbathe In Bikinis As They Shut Down ‘Feud’ Rumors: Photo

The models both gave a thumbs up to the camera during their hangout, which took place after they attended the Monaco Grand Prix but weren't seen together.

Kendall Jenner, 27, and Hailey Bieber, 26, seemed to assure their followers that all is good between them, in a new photo. The latter took to her Instagram story to share a new photo of her and the reality star hanging out while sunbathing outside. They were both smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera while rocking a dog filter and wearing bikinis.

“Feuding,” the caption on the photo read along with two orange hearts. It seemed to reference recent rumors that the good friends were on bad terms after they weren’t seen hanging out at the Monaco Grand Prix, which they both attended. Kendall was seen hanging out with two female friends and her reported boyfriend Bad Bunny while Hailey was seen with her husband Justin Bieber and friend Justine Skye. it was also reported that Hailey and Justin also hung out with Kendall’s ex Devin Booker at one point.

In addition to making headlines for the recent confusion about their friendship, Kendall and Hailey have been getting attention for other things. Kendall recently got attention for rocking a stylish outfit that included a black mini dress with a sheer top and a red scarf. She also had two red floral details over her chest and added red heels as she posed in the look while outside on a yacht.

Hailey Bieber
Hailey during a previous beach outing. (MEGA)

Hailey recently got attention for wowing in a strapless silver dress during a dinner date with Justin in London, England. She added silver heels and had her chin-length hair down as she accessorized with matching earrings. She flashed a big smile as she and the singer left a building during the outing.

Back in Feb., both Kendall and Hailey enjoyed an Adele concert in Las Vegas, NV. They were joined by Kendall’s big sister Kim Kardashian and had incredible seats during the gig. Adele even smiled and greeted them during a moment in the show when she walks out on the floor of the venue.

