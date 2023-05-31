Kendall Jenner Rocks Black Minidress With A Sheer Top In Sexy New Yacht Photos

Kendall Jenner was a vision in a black and sheer mini dress with a chic red scarf. See the pics below!

May 31, 2023 9:44PM EDT
Kendall Jenner
Image Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA/Shutterstock

Less is definitely sometimes more! Kendall Jenner took to Instagram stories on Wednesday, May 31, to show off a scorching black minidress with a sheer top and a flowing scarf. In a video clip and photo, the 27-year-old supermodel slayed the tiny David Koma dress while enjoying a nighttime breeze on a yacht. The dress’s sheer top half expertly contoured her shapely under boob, and covering her breasts were two red tropical flowers. She finished the look with the chic red scarf and a pair of black stilettos. In the video clip, Kendall fixed her hair, played with her heels, posed, and generally looked perfect for the camera. You can see screen captures from the clip in the photos below.

As it happens, Kendall’s sheer looks are becoming legendary. In April, she wore a jaw dropping blue sheer dress at a Chanel event, and just days later, she donned a sheer brown crop top for a sexy date night with Bad Bunny. And sheer tops have been an important part of her ever-expanding career as a model. In a 2022 interview, she recalled what it was like to wear one in her first high fashion runway show — at just 18.

“I actually could not believe I was there,” she told Vogue of the Marc Jacobs fashion show for a “Life in Looks” video. “I was pretty chill, even though my boobies were out.” She famously wore a sheer, light brown ribbed sweater with a blunt bob haircut and bleached eyebrows. Of course, from the outset, she was a natural.

Kendall Jenner
Owen Kolasinski/BFA/Shutterstock

And she admitted that at the time, she was aware of the sheer look and was fine with wearing it. “I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc and Katie [Grand] wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top, and I was like, ‘I’m game. I don’t mind. I’m all good with the nipple,’” she said. “It didn’t make me any more nervous. I genuinely was just like, ‘dope, whatever they want, it’s their vision, let’s do it.’ So I was completely comfortable.”

