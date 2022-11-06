Kendall Jenner Wears Totally Sheer Black & Silver Dress On Carpet For LACMA Gala: Photos

Kendall Jenner, 27, wowed in a sheer black and silver dress at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, CA on Nov. 5. The model posed on the carpet of the star-studded event and looked confident and gorgeous in the fashion choice, which was black on top and silver on the bottom. She had her hair down and parted in the middle and paired the look with black open toe heels.

In addition to Kendall, who also shared her look in Instagram videos, her sister Kim Kardashian made an appearance at the event and looked just as great. The SKIMS creator wore a Balenciaga outfit that included a long-sleeved black leather dress with a turtleneck and gloves. She paired it with black pointy shoes and had her long blonde hair down.

Before Kendall and Kim wowed at the memorable event, the former made headlines for celebrating her 27th birthday. She meditated in a bikini in a photo she shared on the special day and looked as relaxed as could be. She also enjoyed a cake that read, “Happy Birthday Kenny” on it, and sat near letter balloons that spelled out the same as she donned a long white dress. “thank you for all the birthday love ❤️,” she captioned the post that included the photos.

In addition to celebrating her own trip around the sun, Kendall celebrated her boyfriend Devin Booker‘s. The basketball player turned 26 on Oct. 30 and she made sure to show him some love on her Instagram story. Her post showed a photo of the two of them that had a red heart emoji added to the middle of it. It was her simple yet loving way of honoring him on the memorable occasion.

Kendall and Devin have been dating for over two years but had brief breakup in June. A source recently told us that the split only made their bond stronger and they are working on making things even more serious between them this time around. “He’s been laser-focused on making her happy ever since,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in July. “It’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together; everyone would love to see them get married.”