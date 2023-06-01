Harrison Ford, 80, Admits To His Parenting Flaws: I’ve Been ‘Up My Own A** Most Of My Life’

Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford, 80, will be the first to admit he is not the perfect parent! During a May 31 interview with Esquire, the father-of-five got candid about the mistakes he made as a famous father. “I can tell you this: If I’d been less successful, I’d probably be a better parent,” Harrison admitted. “I accept my flaws and my failures—I don’t accept them, I own them. And certainly the more constant gardener is the better parent, and I’ve been out of town, up my own a**, for most of my life.”

More so, the 80-year-old revealed that his wife, Calista Flockhart, 58, still hounds him about those things. “Which I still get s*** about from my wife, like I don’t take mental health seriously. I do take mental health seriously,” he continued. “I was trying to say, as I explained to her: It’s that I accommodate all of the flaws that people go to psychiatrists to accommodate, because I accept my flaws.” Calista and Harrison share one adopted son, Liam, 22.

The longtime Hollywood heartthrob is also a parent to four other adult children from his previous marriages. His eldest, Ben Ford, 55, was born in 1967 to Harrison and his first wife, Mary Marquardt. Later, in 1969, the actor and his ex-wife welcomed another son, Willard Ford, 54. During his second marriage to the late Melissa Mathison, the former pair welcomed two kids, Malcolm Ford, 35, and his only daughter, Georgia Ford, 32.

During the interview, Harrison also revealed that he only watches his films while they are in the process of being made. When asked if he watches them he quipped, “F*** yeah—until I can’t do anything about it.” He continued, “Yeah. When it’s done, it’s done. I’m making something else. F****** on his own.” He explained that in his early years of acting, he portrayed “Anyone but the leading man.” Although he is most known for portraying Indiana Jones in the hit film franchise of the same name, he has also starred in the Star Wars films as Han Solo. His role as Han Solo was notably Harrison’s breakout role.

Finally, one month away from the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison explained why he wanted to make a fifth Indiana Jones film in his 80s. “I wanted an ambitious movie to be the last one,” he said. “And I don’t mean that we didn’t make ambitious movies before—they were ambitious in many different ways. But not necessarily as ambitious with the character as I wanted the last one to be.” He also explained that he is an “old man” and despite the stuntmen on the set trying to help him not fall, he wanted to “look like that!” The Chicago native stars in the upcoming film alongside Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and actor Mads Mikkelsen.

