‘Indiana Jones 5’: The First Trailer, Official Title & Everything Else You Need To Know

More fortune and glory are ahead! The iconic movie series Indiana Jones will get its fifth installment in 2023. The upcoming movie’s full title has finally been revealed: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The first trailer dropped on December 1, giving a glimpse at all the action that’s in store and the dynamic between Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

With the movie continuing Indy’s saga, the new movie has Harrison back in the title role, but it will also see plenty of fresh faces to the franchise! The first trailer was screened at D23 Expo in September 2022 and Harrison got emotional as he got on stage and spoke to the audience about the film. HollywoodLife has all the details about the new movie for you here!

Indiana Jones 5 Release Date

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit theaters on June 30, 2023. The new movie will come out over 15 years after the last sequel Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which came out in May 2008. When the movie was first announced in 2016, it was given a July 2019 release date, via Deadline, but production delays and the COVID-19 pandemic set the movie back a handful of times before Disney announced that the movie will drop on June 30, 2023, in October 2021, per Variety. Disney gave the first look at the movie back in May 2021.

Indiana Jones 5 Cast & Crew

Of course, Harrison returning as Indy is essential for any Indiana Jones movie! As he reprises his role as the adventurous archaeologist, the Star Wars actor will be at least 80 years old by the time the film makes its way to cinemas. Even though he’s getting older, no one could play Indy quite like Harrison could. He made sure everyone knew he wouldn’t be recast in a May 2019 interview with Today. “I’m Indiana Jones,” he said. “When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

While some fans may have reservations about seeing the beloved hero getting older, the actor did shut down haters during a 2008 interview, while discussing The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. “Just acknowledge the years, without reservation. What’s the big deal? The guy’s 18, 20 years older. So what?” he told Entertainment Weekly in 2008. “‘Aaaaw, he’s older.’ Well, s**t, yes. And by the way? So are you. So…are… you! Take a look in the f**king mirror!”

Other than Harrison starring, there are tons of new faces for the Indiana Jones sequel. Other than Indy, the cast also includes the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Toby Jones, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Antonio Banderas in undisclosed roles. Mads had only good things to say about Indy 5 in a May 2021 interview with Collider. After revealing that he’d revisited Raiders of the Lost ark after being cast, he raved about the upcoming sequel. “It’s a great honor to be part of that franchise that I grew up with,” he said. “I’m in a lucky position where they let me read the script before. And yes, it was everything I wished it to be, so that was just great.”

While some new cast members have been revealed, there are tons of stars that fans have been wondering whether or not they would see them again for the Indiana Jones sequel. Karen Allen, who played Indy’s wife (as of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) Marion Ravenwood, said fans “might” see her again in a June 2021 interview with MovieWeb. “Time will tell,” she told the host, but she hasn’t been revealed on the movie’s IMDb page just yet!

Besides the actors, Indiana Jones 5 will also mark the first time that one of the franchise’s movies wouldn’t be directed by Steven Spielberg or written by Star Wars creator George Lucas. When LucasFilm was sold in 2012, the company’s president Kathleen Kennedy became a producer on the project, along with Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel. Even though George didn’t pen the script, the Ready Player One director is still signed on as an executive producer.

With Steven stepping away, Ford V. Ferrari director James Mangold stepped in for Indiana Jones 5. Frank Marshall had nothing but praise for the Indiana Jones 5 director in a May 2020 interview with Collider. “His love of the franchise. He’s a wonderful filmmaker. I think he also has a relationship with Harrison. It was all of the right pieces coming together, at the right time,” he said. Besides directing, Mangold also wrote the script, along with Jez and John Henry Butterworth.

Production Trivia

Filming of the movie took place across multiple continents, with shooting taking place in Scotland, England, Italy, and Morocco. The first set photos from North Yorkshire Moors in the U.K were leaked in June 2021, via MovieWeb. The nighttime pictures showed a foggy set with trains and motorcycles.

While the movie’s production was finally underway, there was yet another setback when Indy himself was hurt while shooting a fight scene in June 2021. While some things may have been moved around, it didn’t seem to slow the shooting down at all. “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks,” Disney told Deadline in a statement.

After years of waiting, Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold shared with fans that the movie was winding down shooting. He tweeted a response to a fan, and said that there was “about a month remaining” of shooting on January 1, 2022. So hopefully the movie won’t have anymore delays!

What’s The Plot Of Indiana Jones 5

The first trailer for Indiana Jones 5 was first screened at D23 Expo in September 2022. Harrison appeared on stage with Phoebe and he got emotional when discussing the fifth film. “I am very proud to say this is fantastic,” he said, before mentioning that this will probably be the last time he plays Indiana Jones. “This is it. I will not fall down for you again!” he said with a laugh.

The trailer begins with Sallah reminiscing about his past adventures with Indy. “Those days have come and gone,” Indy says. Sallah replies, “Perhaps. Perhaps not.” The footage includes plenty of epic action, including horseback riding in the subway tunnels, car chases, and more. We also learn that Indy is the godfather to Helena, played by Phoebe.

Plot details for the film haven’t been revealed, but fans have speculated a ton based on the photos that have been released from the upcoming movie. As the follow-up to Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which took place in 1957, fans are expecting the fifth film in the series to take place during the 1960s. Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold sent fans into a tizzy, when he tweeted, in January 2021, that he was “mentally living in 60’s NYC,” because that was the setting of most of his movies, along with a mention of his love for rock pioneers The Velvet Underground.

Along with the swinging 60s-inspiration, there’s been plenty of rumors that the space race will play a part in the movie, giving the action-adventure franchise a bit of a sci-fi flair. It would be incredibly fitting for a movie set in the 1960s to follow a bit of the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union.

Other than the space race, some of Indy’s past foes seem to play a part in the upcoming movie. Just as he faced off against Nazis in the original Raiders of the Lost Ark film, it seems that the adventurer will be fighting Nazis again in Indiana Jones 5. One of the set photos showed a train with a swastika on the side, and fans think that Mads Mikkelsen may be playing a Nazi scientist with his own plans to get to outer space, via Timeout.